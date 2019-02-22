Alicia Ribero Caldwell died February 9, 2019. She was born May 5, 1935 in Mogotes, Santander, Colombia and was the oldest of eight siblings.

Alicia would eventually move to Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia at the age of 12. She made the big move to the United States in 1966 to be with her sister Ligia in Dallas, where she met her future husband, Robby Lee Caldwell. They married in 1969 and later moved to Plano to raise their three sons.

She joined the International Women’s Club of Plano, where she met many lifelong friends. She enjoyed her social life and really loved to dance. She worked for Sears Roebuck for 22 years, retiring in 2005.

Alicia was raised a devout Catholic and attended both Saint Mark’s and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church. She and her husband enjoyed attending mass on Saturday nights.

Alicia was loved by many due to her kind heart and strong-willed personality. She was a loving mother to three boys and a devoted wife to her husband of 49 years, until his passing in 2018. She will be greatly missed by all her beloved family and friends and will always remain in our thoughts and prayers.

Alicia was preceded in death by her parents Elvira and Ramon; and sisters, Clarita and Flor. She is survived by her brothers, Raul, Jairo, Julio Enrique and Orlando; sisters, Ligia and Hilda; sons, Rodney, Steven and Stanley; daughters-in-law, Kimberly and Jennifer; and grandchildren, Samuel, Lainie, Cameron and Erica.

Services were held at 11 a.m. February 18 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano.

Flowers can be sent to the following address: The Catholic Community of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2700 W. Spring Creek, Pkwy., Plano, Texas 75023.

Services were under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Alstyne. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com