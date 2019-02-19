Next week, the Austin school board is expected to approve proposed changes to the district's sex education curriculum, including introducing lessons to elementary-age students about such topics as sexual orientation, gender identity and sexually transmitted diseases.

At a board meeting Monday night, a majority of the trustees lauded the proposed changes to the district's Human Sexuality and Responsibility curriculum. The meeting was the first time the board had discussed the suggested changes, which include specific topics proposed for each grade.

"It really supports the vision and the values we’ve stated as a district, in terms of being inclusive and supporting all of our students and their families and staff and the community we actually serve," Trustee Cindy Anderson said. "I think it’s very important. Because whether or not some parents are comfortable with perhaps some of the LGBTQ aspects of it, there’s the reality that their kids are in classes with students who have two moms or two dads or a transgender parent or a staff member. So I think that it’s very important to ensure we’re supportive of those communities by supporting factual information and support in that way."

The board discussed grade-specific topics such as:

• Defining sexual orientation and discussing sexually transmitted diseases and ways they are transmitted, to be introduced in fifth grade.

• Differentiating between and explaining expressions of gender, which would be taught in sixth grade.

• Describing the steps of condom use and the options available in pregnancy, including emergency contraception, to eighth-grade students.

The proposed changes have sparked controversy in recent months, with some parents saying the material is inappropriate for young students and others saying more comprehensive sex education is needed and should address the needs and questions of LGBTQ students. School administrators have said parents can opt their children out of an individual lesson or all lessons, and those students will be given lessons in Social Emotional Learning. Five sex education lessons are slated for elementary students and 10 for middle schoolers.

"What does an LGBTQ child have to lose if we don’t pass this curriculum? They lose their dignity, they lose a sense of safety, they lose a sense of who they are," Trustee Arati Singh said. "You contrast that to a family who don’t subscribe to LGBTQ or doesn’t want their kid to learn about it, what do they have to lose? Maybe a sense of comfort. Maybe there’s more to it, but really to me, in my own mind, there’s really no comparison."

At least two trustees said Monday they are uncomfortable voting next week on the curriculum's "scope and sequence" — the topics that will be taught in each grade — without knowing the content of the actual lessons. They did not, however, say they oppose the changes or inclusion of the topics that have been controversial to some.

Administrators told board members that they wanted to be sure they were going in the desired direction before making a request for proposal for a vendor to help create the curriculum, and the trustees likely will need to vote again on the actual curriculum. Once administrators fit the curriculum to the standards they want to roll out, teachers will be trained on the new curriculum this summer.

Trustees asked administrators various questions, including why the survey didn't provide parents a multiple choice option to indicate the material was inappropriate for specific grade levels. Administrators said they already had decided they wanted to teach such standards, and they were asking parents in which of the grade levels the material should be taught, not whether it should be taught.

"There has been some stigma attached if you question the curriculum, that must mean you don't support the LGBTQ community, and I don't find that to be true," said Trustee Kristin Ashy. "I'm speaking for those parents who truly just have questions about what's been presented.”

"I 100 percent support having sex education in our schools and know the research and the value of having it," Ashy said. "I, personally, would need more detail about the lesson for me to feel comfortable voting on this ... so I know what I'm voting on and feel confident in this."

District administrators said they will provide the curriculum resources they choose and lesson summaries for parents to review.

The proposed curriculum standards include: safety; identity; anatomy and physiology; puberty and adolescent development; pregnancy and reproduction and sexually transmitted diseases. The curriculum also includes lessons about consent and refusal skills, which would start in third grade and continue through eighth grade.

In Texas, a quarter of school districts don't teach sex education. Of those that do, 58 percent teach abstinence alone. The Austin school district is among nearly 17 percent of Texas districts that teach “abstinence-plus” programs, which include information on contraceptives.

Kathy Ryan, the Austin school district director of academics, said under the proposed changes, abstinence is "mentioned in every lesson as the first choice."