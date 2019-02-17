If it’s a Tuesday or Friday morning, a safe bet is Rita Johnson, dressed nicely and looking spry, will be one of the first to arrive to the line-dancing group “Swinging Seniors”.

Johnson, who turned 96 on Feb. 10, is the daughter of share croppers and the oldest active member of the group.

“She’s (Johnson) my hero,” said Charlene Cole, who teaches the exercise class on Monday and Thursday that Johnson attends and fills in as the leader for the line-dancing group. “I hope I can live to be her age and be as active.”

Rita began dancing in Amarillo in 1984 with her husband and seldom misses a line-dance practice or morning exercise class at the Senior Center.

“I’m here every day of the week except Wednesday,” Rita, who drives herself to the center, said. “I just renewed my driver’s license.”

“My husband (Sidney) and I danced on Friday nights,” she said.

Rita’s daughter, Sidney Boyce,75, dances with the Swinging Seniors too, but sister in law Gladys Dollars generally comes along for the fellowship.

“I hurt my back and can’t dance,” Dollars said. “She (Rita) outdoes all of us.”

Her daughter agrees that her mother’s activity leads to her good health.

“She’s not sick, ever,” Sidney said. “I think it’s all the activity.”

Rita agrees.

“What the heck else could it be,” Rita said. “I’m not usually sick, period.”

Rita enjoys telling stories of growing up, and of course, dancing moments.

“We moved to Portales from Cobb, Oklahoma, when I was 5, and I went to a two-room school house,” Rita, one of nine children, said. “I was the littlest, so my brothers carried me on their backs. They’d take turns. I think it was about a mile-and-one-half.”

But since the time she could walk for herself, she hasn’t stopped moving and remembers trips with her line-dancing friends fondly.

“We danced in the streets of New Orleans outside a bar,” Rita said. “They asked us to come in the bar. I said we would, so we did.”

Dancing for bar patrons isn’t Rita’s usual routine, but she laughs at retelling the story.

“We (Swinging Seniors) dance in the nursing homes in Amarillo every month,” she said. “If they want to dance with us, that’s great.”

While Rita isn’t the leader of the group, nor a dance teacher, she is expected to lead one dance whenever the group rehearses it.

“I lead 'Rita’s Waltz,' ” she said. “They ask me to lead. It’s my name so they ask me to lead, and I do.”

Rita has lived in Amarillo since 1950 and planned to celebrate her birthday with her three children and other family members -- but not dancing.

“It’s Sunday. I’ll go to church,” she said.

But on Monday she would be exercising at the Amarillo Senior Center and on Tuesday line-dancing.

"I don’t dance at the night dances anymore. I don’t have a partner,” Rita said. “I love to dance too much to just listen to the music.”

And her favorite dance?

“I like it all, but 'Tennessee Waltz Surprise' is my favorite,” she said. “And it’s a fast dance. And it’s usually a surprise. I dance better fast than slow.”

And at 96, the senior active member of the Swinging Seniors isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.