For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a journalist, to write stories that mattered and, ultimately, to practice a craft that makes a difference in the world we share. Many years ago, the short-lived television series called “The Andros Targets” featuring a crusading investigative reporter exposing corruption, made a lasting impact on me. That looked like an important calling.

I never gave other career choices a second thought. Before my 19th birthday, I walked into the offices of the Dalhart Daily Texan and asked for a job. The owner-publisher at the time, J. Kenneth Hogue, told me he didn’t have anything, but he’d keep my number handy. Sure, I thought. But true to his word, he called me a couple of weeks later and offered me a job making $2.90 an hour. I jumped at the chance to get to a newspaper and leave a post I’d taken in the interim (helping set submersible water well pumps, a career I was ill-suited for and another story for another day).

The Daily Texan staff was a remarkably experienced group of pros eager to share their knowledge with a young reporter. Editor Albert Law had been there 50 years (and was second on the seniority ladder) when I arrived, and I couldn’t believe one person could make so many editing marks on a story I’d written. I had (and still have) so much to learn. The aptly named Mr. Law was a legend, and I consider myself lucky to have learned from him. The same was true for Mr. Hogue who told me the day I asked for a job that he, “Hated to see a young man interested in journalism not get a chance.”

Dalhart is a great community, and I still occasionally entertain notions of one day returning to some role at the paper there (realizing I’ve not let my wife in on this and that most of that idea is out of my control). I still have a copy of the edition that carried my first byline during a stifling heatwave in the summer of 1981.

I worked at the Dalhart paper in the summers between attending classes at Texas Tech, making steady progress on a journalism degree. One afternoon, the phone rang in Dalhart and it was a call from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal looking to fill a full-time sports vacancy. I didn’t think I could swing a full-time job and classload, but it turned out they also had a part-time job open as well.

My colleagues in Dalhart were truly happy for me, and when I was eventually named sports editor at the A-J in 1992, the Dalhart Daily Texan ran the story and sent me a copy.

So here’s where I’m going with this. A lot of what we learn about the newspaper world won’t be taught in a classroom setting. The lessons of journalism aren’t necessarily discovered in the hard-charging, corruption-exposing, vitally important work that takes place. A lot of important lessons are learned in small newsrooms where the people quotient and the ability to balance empathy and compassion always rule the day.

In a smaller market, misspelling a name won’t necessarily kill your career, but it will sure will hurt when you run into that person in the local grocery story the next day. The upshot of all this is when I arrived here at the A-J, I still had a lot to learn, but the Dalhart experience had certainly helped prepare me. Then to work with so many gifted people here, well, I've been fortunate, no doubt.

Of course, the business has changed dramatically. That is hardly a secret. Newspapers have changed, but I would stress the fundamentals have not. We are still in the people business. Our best work is done when we tell relevant and compelling stories through the eyes and experiences of others. People entrust us with their words and emotions and the ability to accurately convey them to the public. Most days we do this well. Sometimes, we do not.

If we’re in the right place at the right time, we get to cover to big stories, and these run the gamut from community celebrations to community heartbreak (trying to list a handful of examples would lead to unintentional, regrettable omissions, so trust me on this one).

Regardless, in this business the words of a dear friend ring true: “Every day is a new day.” Likewise, it’s a new opportunity to capture the heartbeat of a community through the words and deeds of the people who give it life. The glory of journalism probably won’t be found in the romanticized life and important work of an investigative reporter, but what will be found is the very real chance to make a difference because every person, every story and every word matters.

Doug Hensley is the associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.