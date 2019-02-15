The Bastrop County Commissioners Court created an animal committee on Monday that will advise commissioners on animal welfare policy and the county’s compliance with Texas animal health and safety laws.

That committee, however, will not be making recommendations on situations like the one that sparked its creation — when photos of an emaciated, elderly horse spread across Facebook six months ago sparking viral outrage. The newly empaneled Bastrop County Animal Shelter Advisory Committee will have no jurisdiction over livestock and farm animals, instead its recommendations will only apply to the cats and dogs that cycle through the county’s animal shelter.

Last summer, after photos of the dying horse — which showed the animal covered in flies, without teeth and its ribs and hip bones clearly visible — went viral online, the sheriff’s office opened an animal cruelty investigation into the ranch at which it was photographed.

Sheriff Maurice Cook later said that his office found no evidence of animal cruelty, and that the horse was about 37 years old and living out its last years on a ranch that takes in former rodeo stock.

The sheriff’s findings did little to quell animal rights advocates’ concern for neglected or abused animals across the county. The Humane Society, for instance, urged the Commissioners Court to create an animal advisory committee, which could handle complaints or reports of animal abuse and decide whether to refer those complaints to law enforcement.

On Monday, under the impression that the animal committee would have oversight over livestock animals, about 10 ranchers spoke against the committee’s creation. A petition with 444 signatures in opposition to the committee was presented to the court.

“My business with my livestock is my business,” said Jonathan Fleming. “Constantly I’m getting false alarms — calls about a horse or cow being down on different lease properties. And you go out there and there’s nothing going on.”

County officials assured the ranchers that the committee would not deal with livestock.

“This animal committee specifically excludes livestock — it has no authority over livestock,” said Bastrop County Assistant District Attorney Greg Gilleland.

According to the committee’s bylaws, it will ensure the county is in compliance with state laws pertaining to the health and safety of animals in shelters, assist in developing animal welfare programs in the county, and advise the Commissioners Court on animal welfare policy in general.

All matters related to animal cruelty of livestock in the county remain exclusively under the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office.

“The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee has everything to do with Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 823” — state laws governing health and safety of animal shelters — “and really nothing to do with the situation related to the horse,” said Bastrop County Animal Services Director Ashley Hermans.

According to state code, counties and municipalities with a population above 75,000 are required to form an animal shelter advisory committee if that jurisdiction operates a public shelter.

“Bastrop County’s population in the 2010 census was less than 75,000, although it was close,” said Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape. “We are now estimated to be above 82,000. We have been talking about the need for and functionality of this committee for several months. By the time they count all our noses in 2020, we will be close to 90,000. The time is right to get this committee formed and working on animal shelter care issues.”

The advisory committee will comprise six members: Dr. Amanda Bruce, a high-volume spay-neuter vet; Dr. Jan Langer, a veterinarian; Jennifer Carroll, founder of the local animal rescue group WAGS Hope and Healing; San Marcos Animal Services Manager Kara Montiel; Bastrop County Precinct 4 Commissioner Donna Snowden; and Hermans.