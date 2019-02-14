Austin's ethics review commission on Wednesday dismissed an ethics complaint filed against the city's human resources director last year after an internal investigation found she had several city employees look after her child.

The city auditor's office had concluded in a report that Joya Hayes had employees transport her son to and from daycare and watch him. The report said Hayes had violated city employee conduct rules related to accepting gifts or favors from subordinates, abused a city office and misused city resources.

Several commissioners said Wednesday that auditors did not prove that an ethics violation had occurred.

Auditors told the commission that, in some cases, employees had offered to drive the child or watch him during late-night City Council meeting. The employees also told the auditors that they either voluntarily helped out or, in one case, were asked but were still willing to help.

"The HR staff member who's a direct report to me — that employee is also my friend and was also responsible for working the same nights I was," Hayes told the commission. "She volunteered her services because our children know one another. She felt like it was inappropriate to leave a child at City Hall at two o'clock in the morning when I allowed her to go home so I could continue to do the work for the city."

Hayes added that auditors were misrepresenting statements of the employee who was asked to help her. She also said that she has watched some of her employees' children in her office before.

Hayes said that the person who made the initial complaint against her was never asked to help with her son.

Auditors said Wednesday that, even though employees offered to help her with her child, she should not have accepted that offer.

City employees are "not allowed to accept an offer that is reasonably considered to influence them," said auditor Brian Molloy. "When someone does a favor for you, you'll feel more positive about that person."

Ethics Review Commission Chairman Ben Stratmann said the Austin mayor's proposal to relax the ethics rules related to employees assisting one another with child care also factored into his decision to dismiss the complaint against Hayes.

"I think it would be in poor form to allow Ms. Hayes to bear the brunt of a policy that is not just flawed but deeply flawed," Stratmann said. "She shouldn't be the test case for punishment."