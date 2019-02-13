Texas Tech will begin spring football practice on March 3 and conclude with the annual spring game April 13 at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Portions of the spring schedule had been published previously by A-J Media, but Tech announced all 15 of the allotted dates on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders will work out on March 3, 5 and 7 before the university spring break from March 9-17. The remaining March dates are March 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 30. The Red Raiders finish up with workouts on April 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 13.

Three scrimmages are open to the public: March 30 at Jones AT&T Stadium, April 5 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland and April 13 at Frisco.

The schedule mostly follows a Tuesday-Thursday-Friday or Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday format with the Tuesday and Thursday workouts at 7:25 a.m.

Softball

Texas Tech center fielder Karli Hamilton, who had nine hits and nine runs scored during the team's 5-0 start, was named the Big 12 Conference softball player of the week.

Hamilton batted .563 with four walks, four runs batted in and four stolen bases at the Lone Star Collegiate Classic in Conroe. Tech won two games against Nebraska and one each against Nebraska-Omaha, Wisconsin and Lamar.

Men's tennis

Texas Tech's Parker Wynn, who won both his doubles matches with Bjorn Thomson and both his singles matches when the Red Raiders faced No. 3 Mississippi State and No. 19 Tulane, was named the Big 12 player of the week.

Wynn is a junior from North Richland Hills who transferred to Tech from Louisville.

Baseball

Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung was named to the watch list for the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, a postseason honor for which he was a finalist last year.

The list includes 30 players, all drawn from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico. The Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation said the award is based upon performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

Tech's Hunter Hargrove was the award's first honoree in 2017, and Dallas Baptist's Devlin Granberg won it last year.