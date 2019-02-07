Over the past two weeks, Van Alstyne police have responded to 474 calls for service and reported on 11 incidents. Police Chief Tim Barnes reported on the following incidents.

Arrest — January 30, about 11:15 pm, an officer stopped a driver going south on U.S. 75 on a routine traffic violation. The officer learned there was an outstanding warrant issued in Dallas County charging the 38-year-old Denison woman with theft of property valued between $100-$750. Because the suspect allegedly gave false identification, police charged her with failure to identify a fugitive from justice. Bail was set at a total of $2,000 cash and surety bond total, and as of Tuesday, the suspect remained in Grayson County Jail.

Theft — On January 30, three women walked into the Bluebonnet Floral and Gift Shop on North Waco. The business owner told police that two of the women distracted her while apparently the third took credit cards from her purse. It was a short time later, she told media, that she got an alert on her phone saying those cards were presented at the Walmart in Sherman. Barnes confirmed that the trio did attempt to use the cards. Police obtained the surveillance video from the Sherman business, and have posted photos on the police Department’s Facebook page, Van Alstyne Police Department. If anyone has any information on who these people might be, police ask that information be shared with them. 903-482-5251.

Arrest — An officer stopped to help a motorist with a vehicle problem on FM 121 near Shane Road, on February 2, and determined that the driver, a Sherman man, was intoxicated. The officer took the suspect to Grayson County on a charge of 2nd offense driving while intoxicated. He posted bail of $5,000 in surety bonds for his release later the same day.

Gas drive-off — At about 11 a.m. January 25, police were called to the Quick Check convenience store at East Van Alstyne Parkway and Waco Street. Barnes said someone had driven off without paying for the gasoline he put in his vehicle’s gas tank. Barnes identified the suspect as an 18-year-old Van Alstyne resident.

Criminal mischief — Someone caused damage to property in the 200 block of West San Antonio on January 27, Barnes reported. The damage was done by spray paint, which was applied to items in the yard, onto the house, and a vehicle.

Wreck — February 4, Van Alstyne police and EMS worked at a wreck that happened in the southbound lane of U.S. 75. Barnes said the vehicle’s tire blew out and put the vehicle into a roll. EMS transported the driver, a Grayson County man, to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Van Alstyne Fire Chief Ryan Dockery added that the vehicle, when it came to a stop, blocked the left lane of traffic, and the fire department provided traffic control until the vehicle was moved to the side of the roadway.

Van Alstyne Fire Department

House fire — Van Alstyne firefighters were called out January 30 to a fire in the 400 block of White Hill Road. Dockery said they had quite a bit of assistance from Gunter, Tom Bean, Howe, and Anna fire departments. VA FD was first on scene and saw the fire was burning on the back side of the house. Dockery said they were able to knock that fire down fairly soon, and make a quick transition to an interior battle. They set up a continually refilled that tank, and kept them supplied with water.

Dockery said that there was a lot of damage to the structure, but it was not a complete loss. And, although the final call as to cause of the fire is left up to the Grayson County Fire Marshal, it did appear as if it started inside the chimney. They were on site watching and guarding against flare-ups until midnight.

Wreck — February 2, a two-vehicle crash happened at West Marshall and Henry Hynds (frontage road). Dockery said nobody was transported for medical assistance

Wreck — February 2, VA EMS/ambulance were called to a car crash at SH 289 and Matthew Road in Gunter. One person went by ambulance to an area hospital.

Wreck — February 2, a wreck at Clement and Pearl streets in Van Alstyne, likewise, caused no serious injuries and required no transports, Dockery said.

Howe Police Department

Arrest — At 1:25 a.m. February 2, Howe police officers responded to a party at a home in the 700 block of North Collins Freeway (U.S. 75). Howe Police Chief Carl Hudman said that they arrest a 21-year-old resident of the home on a charge of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. Hudman said that numerous people fled on foot when they saw police arriving. The suspect, Hudman said, claimed responsibility for providing alcohol to everyone at the party, including the minors. She posted bail at $1,500 in surety bonds later the next day for her release.

Arrest — At 7:11 pm, January 24, Howe police Cpl. Morris and Officer Kilbourne arrested a 36-year-old Howe man on a Felony C assault/family violence charge and two outstanding Van Alstyne PD warrants. Those charged him with not having paid his fines on previous convictions of having an animal at large and a seat belt violation. He sat those fines out, and paid $4,000 bail in surety bonds for his January 28 release. Howe Hudman said, too, that they cited the arrestee’s spouse on a charge of assault/family violence.

Grayson County S.O.

Livestock shot — Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a cow in a pasture on Jim Cannon Road, east of Van Alstyne. Information is that the Sheriff’s Office was called the morning of January 27, the investigation is on-going, and they have not had any similar calls “in this area of the county.”