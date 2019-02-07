BONHAM — The Panthers fought tooth and nail in their huge, 63-56, overtime victory against neck-and-neck district rival Bonham on Friday, Feb. 1.

Bonham was in control for the first two quarters of play, scoring 16 in the first and 10 in the second to take a 26-19 lead over Van Alstyne going into halftime.

Van Alstyne broke loose in the second half of the ballgame, scoring 21 points in the third quarter and dominating in the fourth, outscoring Bonham 13-8 to tie the game up with a 53-53 score, forcing the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Panthers didn’t give Bonham a chance to take the lead, smashing the Warriors with a 10-3 split in overtime play and snagging the clutch victory.

Samuel Tormos had an insane 37 point game in the Panthers win, Tyler Sperry finished the night with 7 points, a trio of Panthers posted 5 points apiece, and Austin Moore wrapped up the ballgame with 4 points.

This win ties the Panthers and Warriors up in the district with both teams posting an 8-1 record, making the playoff race a bit tighter as the season comes to its final stretch.

The Panthers will face off against Blue Ridge in a crucial district game on Friday, Feb. 8.