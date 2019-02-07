BONHAM — The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers continue their solid season with a, 37-26, district win over Bonham on Feb. 1.

Despite a slow 7-point first quarter by the Lady Panthers that saw them trail Bonham 11-7 going into the second, the Lady Panthers dominated Bonham on both sides of the ball for the remainder of the game, preventing any double-digit scoring from Bonham and showing crisp offense.

Emma Donald scored 8 points for the Lady Panthers, Maegan Thomas had 8 points, and Torin Riddick wrapped things up with 7 points.

Van Alstyne will be squaring off against Gunter in their first game of the postseason on Feb. 11.