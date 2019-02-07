Bryce Brakebill, for the Van Alstyne Leader

Thursday

Feb 7, 2019 at 12:01 AM Feb 7, 2019 at 11:14 AM


BONHAM — The Van Alstyne Lady Panthers continue their solid season with a, 37-26, district win over Bonham on Feb. 1.


Despite a slow 7-point first quarter by the Lady Panthers that saw them trail Bonham 11-7 going into the second, the Lady Panthers dominated Bonham on both sides of the ball for the remainder of the game, preventing any double-digit scoring from Bonham and showing crisp offense.


Emma Donald scored 8 points for the Lady Panthers, Maegan Thomas had 8 points, and Torin Riddick wrapped things up with 7 points.


Van Alstyne will be squaring off against Gunter in their first game of the postseason on Feb. 11.