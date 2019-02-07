LEONARD — A solid performance on both sides of the court by the Howe Lady Bulldogs secured them the, 56-50, victory over Leonard on Friday, Feb. 1.

The Lady Bulldogs took an early 11-9 lead over the Lady Tigers in the first quarter — Howes workhorse, senior Ally Harvey started the game off hot with 7 of Howes 11 points in the quarter.

Leonard turned the tide in the second quarter, breaking out for 17 points while holding the Lady Bulldogs to 13 points, allowing Leonard to take a slim 26-24 lead into halftime.

The Lady Tigers kept up the lead at 40-36 by the end of the third quarter, scoring 14 points and holding Howe to a 12 point gain — Harvey kept up her crisp scoring with another 7 point quarter towards the Lady Bulldogs cause.

Howe pulled ahead and kept the final lead in the fourth quarter with a huge 20 point offensive explosion while keeping Leonard to only 10 points — Jenna Honore finally broke out for a 7 point quarter, Calley Vick also got hot from the free-throw line contributing 5 points towards the comeback quarter.

Harvey finished her night with an impressive 18 points, Honore wrapped things up with 9 points, and Vick put up 9 points.