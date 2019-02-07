Howe Police Chief Carl Hudman reported that, on January 24, police were called to a convenience store/gas station on U.S. 75 service road in reference to skimming devices having been found installed on three of its gas pumps. There is a special task force that has to be called to remove these devices.

Skimming devices are defined online as devices or technology “used by criminals to capture data from the magnetic stripe on the back of an ATM card.”

Hudman said the Howe PD recommends following these guidelines before using a credit or debit card to reduce the risk of having your information compromised.

Before inserting your card, (1) Inspect the pump and see if the security tape is in place across the dispenser door. If it is broken, don’t use the pump. (2) Use the pumps closest to the store entrance, within sight of its security cameras or the store clerk, (3) When possible, use only those gas pumps you are familiar with and use regularly without issue. (4) Use a smartphone app designed to detect credit card skimmers. (5) Pay with cash or use your card inside the store.

“The thing to remember about the skimming devices used today is that they are using blue-tooth technology. The bad guys can sit inside their vehicle anywhere from three feet to 100 yards away (the distance of a football field) and remotely download debit card information gleaned from skimming devices,” Hudman said, adding that skimming devices can be installed on pumps within seconds. “Day or night, thieves can install skimming devices on gas pumps at stations which can be either open or closed… and return to re-install new skimmers after the original ones have been discovered.” To that end, this current skimmer crime followed similar ones discovered on December 10 of last year at the same station.

Van Alstyne Police Chief Tim Barnes said that the Van Alstyne officers “frequently check all our pumps in the city, and management at each filling station are very diligent about checking things also.” He, too, advised it’s better to use a credit card than a debit card, one that doesn’t connect to your checking account. “And keep an eye on your bank accounts and statements. If you see anything fraudulent, contact your bank.”

There are several skimmer-detection apps available to be downloaded onto phones. Most are free and available through the App Store on your cell phone.