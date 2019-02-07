LEONARD — The Howe varsity boys came up just short, 55-53, in a pulse-pounding back and forth district battle against Leonard on Feb. 1.

It was a huge first quarter for the Tigers who put up 26 points for a hot start to the game, 9 of Leonards points came from beyond the arch showing proficiency in the deep shot early. Howe fell behind with a 16 point first, however, the offense seemed sharp with Noah Campbell scoring 8 points and Devin Porter starting his solid game with 4 points.

Leonard slowed down significantly in the second quarter with 9 points of offense, while the Bulldogs appeared to find their rhythm as each starter contributed at least 2 points with a total of 12 points in the quarter slicing down the Tiger lead to 35-28 going into halftime.

Neither team pushed the pace in the third quarter — Howe managed 8 points while Leonard mustered 7, this made it a 42-36 Tiger lead going into the final minutes of the ballgame.

The Howe offense exploded for their best quarter of play yet with 17 points in the fourth quarter — Elijah Campbell put up 5 points for the Bulldogs and Porter added 7 points towards the Howe comeback.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the hefty first-quarter lead by Leonard and a consistent 13 point quarter by the Tigers, left Howe just 3 points shy of the victory.

Noah Campbell finished his night with 15 points for the Bulldogs, Devin Porter also contributed 15 points, and Elijah Campbell wrapped his game up with 11 points.

The Bulldogs will be squaring off against Whitewright on Feb. 11.