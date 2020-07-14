Whether you are celebrating a summer birthday, a small wedding, or just a having a nice Sunday dinner, this vanilla cake will make a lasting memory.

We recently made this cake for our grandson’s first birthday, and someone recalled that it had the flavor of their childhood. Often, cakes made from scratch can be nostalgic. I love it when food triggers a happy memory.

In the middle of a pandemic, we didn’t get to have the celebration we had hoped for, but we will always think of this special little birthday and the time spent together.

Rather than a 9-inch, 2-layer cake for the little birthday boy, with this same recipe, I made a 2-layer, 6-inch cake for him, and used the rest of the batter and frosting for 10 cupcakes. I reduced the cooking time, baking the little cake layers, and cupcakes for 20 to 24 minutes. In addition to sprinkles, I also added iced animal cookies around the base of the cake. I frosted the cupcakes with a piping bag and a star tip, then placed one animal cookie atop each frosted cupcake.

These are challenging times, but we can still make special moments even better with homemade baked goods, filled with love.

Enjoy food made fresh!

Vanilla Birthday Cake

3½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter (2 sticks), softened

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1½ cups whole milk

Buttercream frosting (recipe follows)

Sprinkles (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare two 9-inch round cakepans by spraying with non-stick cooking spray and dusting with flour; tap out excess flour, (rounds of parchment paper may used in place of flour).

Whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda together in a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy.

Add eggs and vanilla to the butter/sugar mixture and mix on medium speed until well incorporated. Add milk and mix on low speed until combined.

Slowly add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients with mixer on low. Increase speed to medium and mix well for approximately 1 minute.

Scoop batter evenly into pans. In the preheated oven, bake for approximately 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let cool, and run a knife around the edges to loosen, then remove cakes to frost with buttercream frosting, (recipe follows).

Buttercream Frosting

1 cup salted butter (2 sticks)

6 cups powdered sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons milk

Cream butter in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed. Reduce speed to low and add 1 cup of powdered sugar at a time until it is incorporated. Add milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the frosting is a good consistency for spreading.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of "The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine."