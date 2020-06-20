There’s a famous saying about women worrying about the future until they get a husband, but men never worrying about the future until they get a wife. Like a lot of guys, I can vouch for the latter.

While it’s easy to be cavalier about the long term when you’re young and unfettered, marriage and fatherhood have a way of concentrating the mind.

Among an array of domestic considerations, finances loom large. Otherwise, how are you going to pay for a home, medical bills, and a whole host of other expenses?

While most fathers are glad for the responsibility, the appreciation that comes with it makes it especially worthwhile. If Father’s Day has snuck up on you and you are wondering how you might express thanks to your dad, I thought I would share some deals on gift cards that are carrying promotional bonuses. In addition to being handy at the last minute, showing a little financial savvy in the process gives an extra nod to your father’s efforts at providing.

Some points to consider:

* In many cases, many of the promotions are over today (6/21/20).

* Most bonuses expire after a specified time. If the date is not specified in the table, check online or with the store for additional information.

