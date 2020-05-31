Editor’s Note: Jack Becker is the editor of Caprock Chronicles. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. This is the last article of a series on the history of the Mennonite community that lives near Seminole. Tina Siemens, a Mennonite herself, is the author of “Seminole: Some People Never Give Up.”

In 1922, the Mennonites fled Canada to Mexico. But life was hard there. David Rempel, a prominent member of the Mennonite community, with his grandfather secretly pushing him on, escaped with his family to the U.S. in 1977. But could they stay?

More than 500 Mennonites who came with David landed in Seminole, Texas. They pooled their funds to hire the best legal talent they could find. Yet the lawyer they hired needed money all the time.

Then, there was the land. Because they lacked an understanding of the ways of the world, they had not obtained water rights to the land they had bought. Planting crops in a desert without water was a foolish proposition.

The real estate agent who handled the transaction assured everyone that the Mennonites understood they were not getting the water rights when they signed the complicated papers written in English.

Seeing his money drain from his pockets, David needed a job and speaking Low German was not an asset when seeking employment in West Texas. But somehow, God smiled on David, granting him both a day and night job.

He made money by wading into a small lake of raw sewage and setting pipes. The idea was to capture the dirty water and use it for irrigating cotton fields. He also found work hoeing weeds in the hot Texas sun — not for himself, but his three young children.

Even though they should’ve been in school, the family needed the money. Each dawn, the author, Tina Rempel, along with her older brother David and sister Elizabeth, trudged out to the fields for 10 solid hours of hoeing endless rows of cotton.

When it was time to get paid, their father collected the wages.

As the seasons changed, Border Patrol buses arrived to collect the Mennonites and take them back to Mexico. This would mean forfeiture of their land. During their stay, a second group of Mennonites came from Canada and plunked down $445,000 for 6,400 acres just outside of Seminole. Once again, water rights were not provided. All these religious people would be deported, kissing their hard-earned money goodbye.

One man saw this up close: Mayor Bob Clark. Each day, he watched the Mennonites gather around the real estate agent’s office. He decided to investigate.

After learning all he could about the situation, he contacted a very important person in our nation’s capital named George H. Mahon. As the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, he was the point man for spending the government’s money. And his district just happened to include Seminole, Texas.

Eventually, the press got wind of this story. Seemingly overnight, reporters and cameramen combed the streets, interviewing witnesses and probing for every detail.

One fact they uncovered was the Mennonites’ refusal to accept charity. Even the tiny church they set up, which by law could avoid paying property taxes, paid its fair share. Instead, the Mennonites prayed to God for help. And it came in the form of one photo.

There they were — young 8-year-old girls sitting on a bench, leaning forward over a slab of wood, praying to God for help. With their blonde hair braided over their shoulders and blue eyes peering over tented hands, this image exploded off the front pages of the country’s major newspapers. When Americans read how the Mennonites simply wanted to worship God, work hard and be left alone, and how they had been ripped off in the land deals, the country’s outrage spread to senators and congressmen. It was overwhelming.

Both senators from Texas — John Tower and Lloyd Bentsen — sprung into action. With Mayor Clark holding a local vigil, guiding the press as they snapped photos for the continuing string of news articles, the Mennonites’ prospects looked good. But then their visas ran out. Once again, they would have to leave.

But, once again, God provided a miracle and their visas were renewed.

In 1981, after four long years of uncertain existence, both houses of Congress passed a private law granting citizenship to more than 500 Mennonites. Each person’s name was meticulously spelled out in the bill. When then-President Jimmy Carter signed it, the Mennonites were granted green cards.

Five years after this monumental event, Tina Rempel, along with her family, and the entire group of Mennonites, were sworn in as U.S. citizens. Since that time, the ranks of the Texas Mennonites have expanded. God blessed them and their land. Out of nothing, the land has produced an abundance.

So much so that Gaines County has continually been one of the most productive agricultural counties in the U.S. But not all Mennonites are farmers, some own small businesses. One, John Siemens, the author’s husband, owns a thriving construction business and employs more than two dozen workers.

On Nov. 11, 2019, the author flew to Plains, Georgia, to visit former President Jimmy Carter and personally offer her thanks for his help. President Carter, a former peanut farmer, said he loved helping the Mennonites, especially when he found out they were peanut farmers, too!