Although most people think of shopping as just a trip to the store, I take a more expansive view that shopping is like life in that it is all about making choices. And by extension, I think that savvy principles like knowing what you want, seeking value, and serving others are applicable to every facet of life.

Consider graduation. With so many years ahead of them, it is fair to say that soon-to-be former students have a lot to grapple with. While commencement addresses sometimes inspire a path, I never thought they were all that beneficial. In fact, I have long felt that a message based on the ideas that underlie savvy shopping would be a lot more helpful. And since most seniors didn’t get to have a ceremony this year, I thought I would share some thoughts from a recent graduation speech that I never gave:

“When I give talks on savvy shopping, the first thing I tell people is that they need to decide what they are after. Do you want to save money, save time, or get better quality? Similarly, the most critical decision you will make for your life is figuring out what you really value. Get this right and the rest will fall into place.

“Of course, that’s a real challenge. A lot of you probably have no idea how to answer this simple question, and, based on a lot of advice that’s out there, I can understand why.

“For example, while a lot of hyper-successful people advise ’doing what you love,’ how practical is this? If you are anything like me, your passions are probably less-than-lucrative. In my case, I couldn’t find anyone who was willing to pay me to watch television and eat Doritos. With a lack of ardor for anything else, I spent my time looking for the ’least bad’ option.

“While that may seem less than inspiring, my lack of interest in a career forced me to turn lemons into lemonade. In the process, I stumbled upon my purpose. And the good news is that every person has this same motivation. Properly applied, it results in career satisfaction, better relationships, and a sense of success. Before I tell you what it is, let me share a story:

“A long time ago, there was a pharmacist who hated his job. He detested his situation to the point that he considered quitting altogether. However, in a turn, he had the opportunity to open his own business. With this move, the new owner remained a druggist, but focused his energies toward delighting every customer. In the process, he developed the personal slogan ’And then some!’ as a way of elevating his service. With this approach, he found joy and built his enterprise into what is now known as Walgreens. The moral to this story? Instead of “doing what he loved,” Charles Walgreen leveraged his innate desire to serve into ’loving what he did.’ By realizing his real vocation was helping others, he found financial and personal success even though, on the surface, he was in a field he didn’t care for.

“As educated people, I don’t expect you to be swayed by one anecdote, so I will offer an additional fact: Did you know that the quickest way to gain favor with a person is to ask a small favor? It’s true! By asking for a little help, you are giving the other person a purpose and a way to act on an innate drive to serve. Feeling useful triggers ’feel good’ hormones. Conversely, a lack of contentment begins when our ability to be helpful ends. In fact, one of the biggest reasons for career dissatisfaction is when people feel like their efforts make no difference.

“Ultimately, I would argue that the path to success depends less on what you do than in how you do it. If you can direct your actions toward gratifying others, your own odds of success and happiness increase tremendously. On the job or at home, putting your product, co-workers, or loved ones first will improve your work and elicit positive responses. Ironically, you will probably be the biggest beneficiary!

“Of course, there is no silver bullet, but what I am talking about can go a long way. While I am only an ordinary person, extraordinary results have come my way whenever I have stayed true to this approach. Whether you intend to become the next Steve Jobs or have more modest aspirations, placing your focus outside of yourself works wonders. Regardless of your interests, energy level, or ability, anyone can benefit from this philosophy at any time. And there is no time better than the present! Now, go help yourself by helping others!”

Although some might not expect to hear savvy precepts at a graduation, it shouldn’t be too surprising as principles like service play a major role in the good life. Since good ideas are best adopted early, I couldn’t think of a timelier message to convey to the students. Especially since they probably didn’t get a speech this year!

A journey begins with a single step. Why not take one now?

