Today's Sound On is about beating the boredom of social distancing:

Dear Heloise: Everyone seems to be going a little stir-crazy with being indoors so much, but believe it or not, there is so much we can do while we are social distancing:

* Start by cleaning out those closets and drawers. You'll find things you thought you'd lost or forgot you had. Just think how much nicer your home will be once that job is done.

* Write a letter to someone far away. We've lost the art of letter writing, so sit down and write as though that person was there in the room with you. Let someone know you miss them.

* If the weather permits, work in your yard. Plant, weed or start to redesign your yard. You'll get fresh air and exercise.

* Catch up on your reading. So many people have books they want to read but can't find the time. Well, now you have time. You'll find it very relaxing.

* Most of all, try to stay positive and stay busy. -- Rhonda in Minnesota

Rhonda, very good and inspiring advice. We all need a little encouragement now and then, especially during these stressful times. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

New uses for ice cream cones; fill with:

* Chicken or tuna salad for a fun and tasty crunch.

* Yogurt and top with fruit.

* Your favorite instant pudding.

* Trail mix for a snack on the go.

* Popcorn for movie night.

CLEANING COUNTERTOPS

Dear Heloise: Here is a hint for cleaning countertops. Wet a dish towel or dish cloth. Wring out well and put in the microwave for one minute. Use a sturdy rubber glove and take the hot cloth and wipe the counter. Repeat and wipe other kitchen areas like the door of the microwave.

You can add a little hydrogen peroxide to your cloth. I feel this really sanitizes quickly. -- Polly Kay, Mission Viejo, Calif.

HARD WATER RESIDUE

Dear Heloise: Love your column and the hints you write about. In fact, your advice on vinegar has saved me from an embarrassing problem. All my drinking glasses had a hard water film on them. I really hated to serve anyone a drink in a cloudy glass. I tried your hint of pouring hot vinegar into the glass, letting it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes and then washing it in hot soapy water. The cloudy look was gone. - Kate in Texas

MEDICAL NOTES

Dear Heloise: Before I go to my doctor's appointment, I always sit down the night before and write down all the questions I need to ask about my medications, outcomes of tests, etc. In addition, I keep a purse-size notebook with me of medications I take and their purposes, and any instructions the doctor has given. Having this handy prevents confusion over medications and medical instructions. -- Paula in Florida

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com