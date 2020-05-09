AGN Media

The following statement appeared on the website of one of the churches of the religious organization 4Amarillo — First Baptist Church, Polk Street United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Central Church of Christ:

“The 4Amarillo churches are planning to reopen our public Sunday worship assemblies as soon as it seems safe and responsible to do so. Our aim is to glorify God together with our communities of faith in a way that expresses Christian love and concern for our neighbors.

“We recognize that, as the Apostle Paul tells the church in Corinth, ‘All things are lawful, but not all things are beneficial. All things are lawful, but not all things build up. Do not seek your own advantage, but that of your neighbor’ (1 Corinthians 10:23-24). We recognize that it is lawful to have public worship under specific guidance from the governor, but, in Amarillo, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties continues to grow.

“Before we open our churches for public worship, we are looking for a safer environment in Potter and Randall counties. While some areas of the state are positioned to reopen immediately, Amarillo’s timeframe has been lagging behind the larger metropolitan areas. When conditions improve in our own area, our churches will begin gathering again on Sunday mornings with the following guidelines:

High-Risk Categories

• Both those who are at risk (elderly or those having underlying health conditions) and those who pose a risk to others (showing symptoms or having been exposed to others showing symptoms) are encouraged to remain in their homes and participate in the worship services online.

Social distancing practices

• Congregants keep at least six feet of distance between each other at all times.

• Worshipers will sit in designated pews/chairs with at least one empty row between them.

• All worshipers will be encouraged to wear facemasks.

• Households may sit together with at least six feet between different households.

• No communion or offering trays passed.

• Worshipers dismissed in an orderly fashion.

Sanitation practices

• Hand sanitation stations made available at each entrance.

• All high touch surfaces sanitized before and after each service.

Other

• No Bible classes / Sunday School / Nursery / Childcare.

• See each church’s website for additional policies and procedures relevant to each church.

“We continue to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are lifting up to our Lord in faith all those who are sick, those who are experiencing loss in a variety of settings, our public leaders and health care providers, and all congregations of God’s people in our city. While we may open up our campuses at different times, we have a unity of purpose — the safety of our members and neighbors. We intend to continue communicating and sharing best practices with one another so we can be faithful to our calling in Christ and faithful to our neighbors in Amarillo and beyond.”

— Polk Street United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, Central Church of Christ.