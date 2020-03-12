In NO way were granite countertops a contender for my last kitchen remodel. Quartz countertops were what I had my heart set on, and the only choice in the matter was what color and design of this then-brand-new engineered stone I was going to use.

But that was then. This is now.

Now I’m in a new home, a new decade, and a new frame of mind. And when I look at countertops, granite is what keeps catching my eye. I’m attracted to granite countertops for their natural feel and intriguingly variegated patterns. (Blue-veined white granite is a particular favorite.) That's not to mention their heat and stain resistance.

However, granite countertops have been getting something of a bad rap lately. Some writers say they’re going out of style and make unfavorable comparisons to quartz. I happen to disagree; I believe that granite is a classy, classic material and that it’s very possible to make granite countertop installation look fresh and new.

Don’t just take my word for it, though. Read what Reid Kubesh, director of sales at Coldspring has to say.

Laura Firszt writes for networx.com.

