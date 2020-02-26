On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring three freebies!

• Food King Daily Deals – Although their deals are excellent in general, this week’s Food King ad is featuring great deals that are exclusive to one day of the week. For example, today’s (2/26) offer is Farmers Diary milk for $1.65 with an ad coupon. Compared to a good price of $3.43, this represents a savings of 52%! Deals this good are available every day through Tuesday (3/3) of next week. Check the current Food King ad for more information.

• FREE Crest toothpaste at Walgreens – In case you missed it in the Sunday deals, Walgreens is offering 3 FREE tubes of Crest toothpaste after applying three $2 coupons from the 2/23/20 Procter & Gamble insert and receiving $3 in Register Rewards. See page 16 of the current Walgreens ad for more information.

• FREE Dr. Seuss birthday event at Target (Thanks to MoneySavingMom.com) - On Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10-11:30 a.m., Target is staging a free Dr. Seuss birthday event! For more information, go to http://bit.ly/39MHbJ0.

• FREE key at MinuteKey (Thanks to FreebieShark.com) - Get a FREE key made at MinuteKEY Kiosks now through Feb. 29. At checkout, go ahead and agree to pay. There will be a payment screen that allows the application of the coupon code FFEB000000 and this will make your key copy completely free. To find a location, you can use Google or go to https://www.minutekey.com/locator/.

