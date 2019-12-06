The year is rapidly nearing its end, which means the hustle and bustle of the holidays are upon us. With all of these extras crammed into one month, our bodies need to be prepared for the extra workload!



Our move today is a standing high knee pulse. It is perfect to tone your body in all the right places.



Begin this move by standing tall. Hold your chest up, roll your shoulders back and down, and engage your midsection. Extend both arms straight out from either side of your body, and shift your weight onto one foot, lifting and bending in your free leg.



Now, you should look similar to a flamingo! Find your balance, and focus on your abdominals and legs.



Start your pulsing motion by lifting and lowering the bent knee, just by a few inches at a time. (Keep it at waist level). Use your midsection and core to balance your body and keep yourself from tipping over. You will feel this exercise in your tummy, your quads, and you will also be getting a static hold in your balancing leg.



Give yourself at least 10 to 20 pulses per side, for at least three sets on each. If your balance is compromised, simply place your hand on a wall or chair back for extra stabilization.



This exercise is great on its own for a little reenergizing, and also fits in well with any core and lower body routine!



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.