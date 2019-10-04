ASSEMBLY OF GOD

Trinity Lighthouse

DENISON — Sunday school is at 10 a.m. with worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Nursery is available during both services. Sunday school classes begin at 10 a.m.

Kingdom Culture meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Sundays of each month in the coffee bar foyer. The focus this fall will be the foundations of the church’s belief. Child care is provided. For information, call Arie at 903-821-6903.

Brian and Cheryl Ulch’s CONNECT class, for persons interested in getting “plugged in” to TLC, meets the first Sunday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in room No. 106.

TLC’s monthly fellowship meeting is held the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Women of Purpose meet in room No. 106 and are asked to bring a favorite side dish. Men meet in the gym.

Wednesday evening services begin at 7 p.m. Pre-service corporate prayer time will begin at 6:30 p.m. A nursery is available. A prayer meeting for youth begins at 6:45 p.m., with classes and activities to follow.

Breaking Free, a time of worship, preaching and laughter meets at 7 p.m. Thursday nights in room #106. Apostle Neco Marine leads the class.

All youth are invited for fellowship at 6:30 p.m. the third Friday of every month. For more information, see Pastors Nic and Kody.

Every Friday, the men’s ministry offers doughnuts and coffee from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the TLC coffee bar.

Kingdom Builders will meet the first and third Fridays of each month. For information, call Sharon McCrory at 903-744-6970.

Youth pastors Nic and Kody will host an afternoon of sports and food starting at 10 a.m. March 23 at the TLC gym. There will be basketball, volleyball, dodgeball and much more. Lunch provided.

If you would like to prepare a dish for the meal ministry at Reba’s Ranch House, contact Deena at 903-814-1717. The rotation is once every 14 weeks.

TLC’s Senior Luncheon for age 50 and older will be held the third Sunday in May due to Mother’s Day being on the second Sunday. The luncheon will be held immediately following the second service. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. The church provides the rest. For more information see pastors Steve and Angie.

Opportunities for membership are offered immediately following both services on the second Sunday of each month. Involved is a 10-minute, informal “meet and greet” with the pastor.

The church is located at 2914 W. Spur 503, Denison.

BAPTIST

Antioch Baptist

BELLS — Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m. Worship follows at 11 a.m. with a nursery and children’s church available during the service.

Wednesday activities begin at 6:15 p.m. Food will be served at 5:45 p.m. Donations accepted.

Worship is held at 3 p.m. at Denison Manor Nursing Home the 3rd Sunday of every month. It is located at 601 E. Hwy. 69 in Denison.

The church is located at 455 Pink Hill Road, three miles west of Bells off Highway 56.

Bethel Baptist

HOWE — Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. with worship following at 11 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday evening worship starts at 7 p.m.

For information, call 903-818-3666 or email bbchowe@gmail.com The church is located at 905 Ponderosa Road in Howe.

Calvary Baptist

DENISON — Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship is at 10:45 a.m.

A family meal will be served at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer meeting and activities to follow at 6:30 p.m.

The church is located at 300 W. Acheson St. in Denison. For more information or transportation, call 903-465-6003.

Fairview Baptist

SHERMAN — Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m., with worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. A nursery is provided. Children’s church is available for children in kindergarten through fourth grade during the 10:30 a.m. service.

Wednesday activities for youth and Bible study for adults begin at 6:30 p.m.

The church is located at 222 W. Taylor Street in Sherman. For more information, call (903) 892-3543 or visit http://www.fairviewsherman.com.

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

DENISON — Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church will be honoring the senior adults during Sunday service.

Sports Outreach Night is at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Supper is at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and Wednesday activities are at 6:30 p.m.

The church is located at 4305 W. Crawford St. in Denison. For more information, visit http://www.faithfellowshipbaptist.com or FFBC Student Ministry on Facebook.

First Baptist

LUELLA — Sunday Bible Study is at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wednesday Bible class meets at 7 p.m.

The church is located at 3162 State Highway 11, Sherman. For more information, visit http://www.luellafbc.org.

First Baptist

POTTSBORO — Sunday, discipleship groups for all ages meet at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is available for all services.

A fellowship meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Adults are $3 and children 3-17 are $1. First-time guests eat free. Discipline meets at 6:30 p.m.

Services are live-streamed on Facebook and shared on YouTube under “First Pottsboro.” For more information, visit http://www.fbcpottsboro.com, or Facebook page First Pottsboro, or follow the church on Instagram or Twitter @FirstPottsboro.

First Baptist

SHERMAN — Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. with worship and children’s church at 10:45 a.m. Worship is broadcast at 10 a.m. on KXII Channel 12.

The church is located at 400 S. Travis St. in Sherman. For more information, call 903-892-9121. To view sermon or stream video of the service, visit http://www.fbcsherman.org.

First Baptist

WHITESBORO — Sunday school is at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday evening Bible study is at 5 p.m.

Wednesday Bible for the entire family is at 6:30 p.m.

For information call 903-564-5100 or visit www.dixiebaptistchurch.net. The church is located at 124 Center Street in Whitesboro.

Forest Avenue Baptist

SHERMAN — Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m., and worship is at 10:45 a.m.

The food pantry will be open at 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

There will be food, fellowship, adult Bible study and activities for children and youth from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located at 106 W. Forest Avenue in Sherman. For more information, call 903-892-3506 or visit http://www.fabcsherman.com.

Hebron Baptist

BELLS — Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and worship is at 10:45 a.m.

Discipleship training, children-in-action, and youth activities start at 5 p.m. and worship is at 6 p.m.

Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. for all ages.

Band night is at 5 p.m. every fourth Sunday.

The church is located at 655 Hebron Road in Bells.

North Park Baptist

SHERMAN — Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. with worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening Bible study begins at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Bible study, youth activities, and children’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Childcare for infants through three years old is provided during most services.

For more information, call 903-892-8429, visit http://www.northparknet.com, Facebook page North Park Baptist Church or Twitter page @np_baptist, or text northpark to 903-821-7000. Office hours at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. The church is located at 2605 Rex Cruse Drive in Sherman.

Parkside Baptist Church

DENISON — Worship is at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Free coffee is available in the ROC cafe.

Sunday school for adults is at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 10:45 a.m. and for children, youth and college meet at 9:15 a.m. The nursery is available for children ages infant through four years during the 10:45 a.m. services.

Wednesday activities begin with supper by reservation at 5 p.m. and children’s activities, youth worship and Bible study, adult Bible study, choir and orchestra rehearsals, and the adult Sunday school teachers’ meeting follow at 6:15. To make a supper reservation, call the church at the number below.

The church is located at 301 N. Lillis Lane Denison. For more information, call 903-465-1686 or visit www.thepark.org.

Southside Baptist Church

DENISON — Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship is at 10:45 a.m. Teen time is at 5:15 p.m., the ladies chime choir meets at 6 p.m., and evening worship is also at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, soul-winning visitation meets at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday King’s kids, prayer meeting and midweek service begin at 7 p.m.

Faith Impressions (sign painting) will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 23. Cost is $30. Sign up at the welcome center.

Transportation is available to all services by calling 903-465-3636. Visit the website at http://www.ssbctx.org.

Twin Cities Baptist

SHERMAN — Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m. Bible Study at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Wednesday, Bible study is at 6 p.m.

The church is located at 2100 Hwy 691 in Sherman.

Unity Missionary Baptist

DENISON — Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. with morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Evening worship is at 6 p.m. Sunday with midweek service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

AIA meets the first Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1900 Woodlawn Boulevard in Denison. For more information, call 903-465-4317.

BIBLE CHURCH

Point of Light Bible Church

TOM BEAN — Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. with morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m.

Bible study and prayer begins at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.

Life Recovery group for addiction, depression, anxiety meets the 1st and 3rd Sunday after the morning service. There will be a potluck dinner.

Sisters of Light is a ministry group within the church that provides food and clothing to those in need.

For information call Rose Peters at 903-815-2270 or Duane Peters at 903-815-2278.

The church is located at 4232 FM 2729, 2.5 miles south of Tom Bean or 3.3 miles north of FM 121.

CATHOLIC

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

SHERMAN — Mass at St. Anne’s Church is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Mass in Spanish is at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Mass on Cable ONE channel 72 is at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Mass at St. Mary’s Church is at 8 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, at noon Monday and Tuesday, and at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Sacrament of reconciliation is Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday at 3:15 p.m. The rosary will be prayed Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at St. Anne’s Church.

If you are interested in joining or learning more about the Catholic Church, the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Tuesday evenings in the Parish Center. Call 903-893-5148 for information or if you would like to register.

The St. Mary’s Singles monthly potluck and game night is held at 5:30 p.m. the second Saturday of the month at St. Anne’s Place.

St. Mary’s Rosary Makers will be selling rosaries after all Masses on the first Sunday of the month in the Parish Center.

The book club meets at 4 p.m. the first Sunday of the month in the Mumm Library.

High School Faith Formation meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Upper Room of the McCullough Center.

The Sunday Morning Study meets at 9 a.m. at St. Anne’s Place. Check the website for current study.

The Wednesday evening scripture study meets at 6:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Place. Check the website for current study.

The St. Mary’s Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society meets the second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Anne’s Place.

Centering Prayer group meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Anne’s Place.

The senior citizen potluck luncheon is at noon the third Wednesday of the month in the Parish Center.

For more information about returning to the Catholic church, call Pam at 903-821-6162.

For more information about the church or services, call 903-893-5148, visit http://www.stmarych.org, or visit the Facebook page St. Mary’s Catholic Parish. The church is located at 727 S. Travis in Sherman.

St. Patrick Catholic Church

DENISON — Mass is held at 5 p.m. on Saturday; 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday; and noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday. Confessions are heard from 4-4:45 p.m. on Saturday. A communion service is held at noon on Wednesday.

The church is located at 314 N. Rusk Avenue in Denison.

CHRISTIAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

SHERMAN — Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Worship follows at 11 a.m. Communion services are held the first Sunday of each month during morning worship. Youth and children’s church meet from 11-11:45 a.m. on 2nd and 4th Sundays.

The food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday.

Wednesday prayer worship and Bible study begin at 6 p.m.

Women’s outreach and missionary emphasis meets at 11 a.m. every 5th Sunday.

Youth Emphasis Empowerment meets on the 3rd Sundays each month.

The church is located at 300 E. College St. in Sherman. For information call 903-893-2240.

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

Christian Science Society

DENISON — Christian Science Society has Sunday school and Sunday services at 10 a.m.

Testimonies of healing are held at 8 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Services include hymns of praise and a Bible lesson.

Documented reports of Christian healing are available at no cost upon request.

The society gathers at 927 W. Sears Street in Denison.

CHURCH OF CHRIST

Mirick Avenue Church of Christ

DENISON — Morning service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the afternoon service at 1:30 p.m.

The church is located at 2800 S. Mirick Avenue in Denison.

MLK Church of Christ

DENISON — Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Wednesday Bible study is at 6 p.m.

For more information or to receive Bible study CDs or DVDs, please call 903-464-0026.

Morton St. Church of Christ

DENISON — Bible class is at 9 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Worship is at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The fourth Tuesday of the month is singing night, and fourth Wednesday Bible study will be dismissed.

The church is located at 2223 W. Morton St., Denison. For more information, call 903-465-4127, email cofc@cableone.net, or visit http://www.mortonstreetchurchofchrist.com to request a free home Bible correspondence course or a Bible study in your home.

Park Avenue Church of Christ

DENISON — Bible classes are at 9 a.m. Sunday, followed a message at 10 a.m. PAK groups meet on Sunday evenings and at other times.

Celebrate Recovery meets from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday evening suppers are at 5:30 p.m. and Bible classes meet at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.parkavenuechurch.com or call 903-465-1288.

Parkview Church of Christ

SHERMAN — Bible classes for all ages are at 9 a.m. Sunday and worship is at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Bible class at the Senior Citizen’s Center is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Devotion is at 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by Bible classes.

Bible class at the Rosa Hill Center is at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The church is located at 815 S. Dewey St. in Sherman.

Pottsboro Church of Christ

POTTSBORO — The church located at 522 W. Highway 120 has worship at 10 a.m. Sunday and Bible study at 9 a.m. for all ages. Evening worship is at 5 p.m.

Wednesday night Bible study is at 7. The class is studying Revelation. The men’s and women’s Bible classes meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The birthday and anniversary fellowship lunch is held the second Sunday of each month. Church members are collecting liquid dish soap and coffee for the New Mexico Christian Children’s Home.

To study the Bible or to have a question answered, call 903-786-9602

Savoy Church of Christ

SAVOY — Sunday Bible classes for all ages begin at 10 a.m., with worship following at 11 a.m. Sunday evening worship services are held at 6 p.m.

Midweek Bible studies for all ages begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located at 208 S. Hughes Street in Savoy. For additional information, email the church at savoy.church@gmail.com

Tom Bean Church of Christ

TOM BEAN — Weekly services begin with Bible class for all ages at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. Sunday with congregational singing. Evening worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday with Bible classes for all ages begin at 7 p.m.

The television program, “In Search of the Lord’s Way” comes on Fox at 7 a.m. taught by Phil Sanders. “The Gospel of Christ” program is at 7:30 a.m. on KXII taught by Ben Bailey.

The Gospel of Christ newsletter can be found at www.gospelofchrist.com/newsletter.

“A Woman’s Chose” a web video concerning pregnancy can be seen on www.pregnancydecisions.org.

The church is located at the corner of FM 902 and FM 2729 South. The church website is http://www.tombeancoc.com.

Westwood Village Church of Christ

SHERMAN — Morning assembly is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and evening assembly is at 5 p.m.

Bible classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located at 314 N. Tolbert in Sherman. For more information, call 903-487-2783.

Woods Street Church of Christ

SHERMAN — Bible class is at 9 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10 a.m. Holy Communion is served every Sunday. Evening worship is at 5 Sunday.

Wednesday, worship is at 7 p.m.

To study the Bible or to have questions answered, call 903-892-4519 or visit http://www.woodsstchurchorchrist.org.

The church is located at 2100 N. Woods Street in Sherman.

COWBOY CHURCH

Choctaw Creek Cowboy Church

SAVOY — The church will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday with music, doughnuts, coffee and orange juice followed by Bible preaching at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, music and Bible study meet at 11 a.m. at Clyde Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham.

The “Chuck Wagon on the Road Fellowship” will be held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at a local restaurant. Call

Wednesday, the preacher will answer Bible and theology questions at 6:30 p.m. There will be a message in music at 11 a.m. the fourth Wednesday in the chapel at the Wesley Village Home in Denison.

Thursday at 11 a.m., there is a gospel music therapy event in Memory Care at Clyde Cosper.

A gospel music concert will be held at 3:30 p.m. the fourth Friday of the month at Marvin Gardens Nursing-Rehab in Allen.

The third Saturday of the month will be “Pickin and Grinnin” at 7 p.m. in the Sadler Community Building in Sadler.

The church meets in the red tin western-style building on the south side of Highway 56 on the east side of Savoy.

Red River Cowboy Church

SHERMAN — Sunday school for all ages begins at 10 a.m. Worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday. Childcare is available in the “OK Corral” during service for newborns through 4 years of age.

The church is located at Highway 691 a half-mile west of Highway 75 North and Texoma Medical Center in Denison. For more information, contact the pastor at 903-821-7006.

DISCIPLES OF CHRIST

Central Christian Church

SHERMAN — Sunday Worship begins at 8:30 a.m.

The elevator entrance is located on the south side of the building. The church is located a 401 S. Travis, Sherman, and the church office is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. For more information visit http://www.centralchristiansherman.org, email cccsherman@yahoo.com, or call the office at 903-893-­1529, or the pastor at 903-­357-­5691 or 214­-914-­2435.

First Christian

Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. with worship following at 10:30 a.m. at 701 N. Main in Bonham.

The church may be reached at firstchristianbonham@gmail.com or 903-583-2227.

First Christian

DENISON — Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 800 W. Woodard St. in Denison.

For information call 903-465-1327.

First Christian

VAN ALSTYNE — Sunday school classes begin at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 206 S. Waco Street in Van Alstyne.

Sermons may be viewed at www.fccvatx.org/sermons.html and on YouTube.

EPISCOPAL

St. John’s Episcopal

POTTSBORO — Worship with Holy Communion are at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. Nursery for children, ages four and under, and children’s chapel for ages 5 to 10 are available.

Men’s Bible study meets Tuesday at IHOP in Denison, at 8 a.m., with the women’s Bible study meeting at 10 a.m. at St. John’s. Mixed-adult Bible study will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. Small group book study 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the home of Mike and Kay Hughes in Sherman.

Youth group for students in grades 6-9 6 p.m. Wednesday. Bible study also at 6 p.m.

“Discovering your spiritual gifts” 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located on FM 120 W, one-half mile west of 289. For more information call the church office at 903-786-4339 or visit the website http://www.stjohnstexoma.com and Facebook page, St. John the Apostle.

St. Luke’s Episcopal

DENISON — Worship services are at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary worship is 6 p.m. Sunday in the chapel and the youth meet at 6:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Manna Ministry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The Manna Meal is from 5-6 p.m. Saturday.

The Cub Scouts meet at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Men’s prayer and study group will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at CJ’s Coffee.

Holy Eucharist is at noon Tuesday in the chapel.

“You Are Not Alone” support group meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for refreshments and meet from 6-7 p.m. in Kohfeldt hall. For more information, call 903-464-2158.

AA meetings are held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 306 N. Fannin. For more information, call the church office at 903-465-2630.

The youth group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located at 427 W. Woodard St. in Denison. Parish office hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 903-465-2630 with any questions.

St. Stephens Episcopal

SHERMAN — Worship with Holy Communion is at 9:30 a.m. A nursery is provided. Coffee and light refreshments are served following the 9:30 a.m. service.

Christian education for all ages is at 11 a.m. Sunday. Those in kindergarten through 12th grade meet in the Garrard Education Wing and adults meet in the parish library. Christian studies meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Debtors Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the parish library.

Midweek Holy Eucharist is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in All Saints’ Chapel.

Game night is from 6-11 p.m. Friday.

Prayer requests are welcome. Call 903-892-6610 or email office@saintstephenssherman.org. The church is located at 401 S. Crockett, Sherman.

LUTHERAN

Grace Lutheran Church

DENISON — Sunday, traditional service is at 8 a.m., Sunday school for all ages is at 9:15 a.m., blended worship is at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday fellowship meal is at 6 p.m., with Bible classes for all ages at 6:30 p.m.

Telephone 903-465-1016. The church is located at 2411 Woodlake Road in Denison.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran

SHERMAN — Sunday school is at 9 a.m. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship, Holy Communion and children’s church at 10:30 a.m.

Youth connection meets at 10 a.m. the second Sunday each month.

Monday, Al-Anon meeta at 7 p.m.

Prayer circle meets at 11 a.m. the first Monday each month.

Tuesday, piano lessons begin at 3 p.m. and Fox Hall AA meets at 7 p.m.

Luther group meets at 1:15 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays each month.

Church council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday each month.

Wednesday, the Women Morning Quilters meet at 9 a.m. and Al-Anon meets at noon.

Thursday, piano lessons begin at 1 p.m.

Friday, the sisterhood group meets at 9:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1515 N. Travis St. in Sherman. For more information, call 903-893-3906 or visit http://www.tlc-sherman.org.

METHODIST

First United Methodist

SHERMAN — Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m. Worship services are held at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel and 11 a.m. in the main sanctuary.

Mosaic modern worship is held at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at 118 West Pecan Street.

A chapel and communion service is held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Nursery care is available for all services at both locations.

The church is located at 401 N. Elm Street in Sherman.

First United Methodist

TOM BEAN — Bible study for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. with worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The church is located at 7688 State Highway 11 in Tom Bean. For more information, call 903-546-6898, email pastorkendzie@yahoo.com, or visit http://www.fumctombean.org

First United Methodist

VAN ALSTYNE — Contemporary worship with the praise band and a screen begins at 8:45 a.m. and a traditional service with the chancel choir begins at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The youth meet at 5 p.m. Sunday with dinner at 6 p.m. IMPACT for youth is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information, visit http://www.vafumc.com. The church is located at 303 S. Preston in Van Alstyne.

First United Methodist

WHITESBORO — Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. and worship begins at 8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The church is located at 122 S. Union St. in Whitesboro.

First United Methodist

WHITEWRIGHT — Worship is at 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:45 a.m. A nursery is available.

The church is located at 301 W. Maple in Whitewright. For more information, call 903-364-2411 or visit http://www.firstumcwhitewright.org.

Lakeway United Methodist Church

POTTSBORO — Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. with Worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Potluck dinner/family night will begin at 6 p.m.

Thursday, the Ladies Bible class meets at 10 a.m.

Friday, the Busy Bee quilters meet at 9:30 a.m., with the Men’s Bible study meeting at 10 a.m.

The church is located at 15015 N. State Highway 289 in Pottsboro.

Trinity United Methodist

DENISON — Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:45 a.m.

“Stew for the Soul” is at 11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. “Game Day” is at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays.

TOPS meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. The Methodist men meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Nick’s Family Restaurant.

Eve Circle meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.

The church is located at 101 East U.S. Highway 69 in Denison.

Virginia Point United Methodist

SAVOY — Sunday service is at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. for adults and children. Coffee, drinks, and doughnuts will be provided. Holy Communion is served the first Sunday of the month.

The Virginia Point Prayers will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month.

The music team leads the fifth Sunday sing.

The church is located north of Savoy/Bells at 1386 County Road 1200. For more information, visit http://www.virginiapointumc.com.

Waples Memorial United Methodist Church

DENISON — Worship is at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. The youth meet at 5 p.m. Sunday.

A chapel lesson for the Waples Day School children will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Comfort Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. Mondays in the quilting room.

Men’s and women’s showers will be open from 2:30-3:30 Wednesday. There is also a washing machine and a dryer available.

The church is located at 830 W. Main Street in Denison. For more information, call 903-465-3350 or visit Facebook Page WaplesUMC, Twitter Page WaplesUMC, or http://www.waplesumc.org.

OTHER PROTESTANT

Bethel Holiness Outreach Center

SHERMAN — Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with worship at 11 a.m.

Tuesday night Bible study is from 6-7 p.m.

The church is located at 810 E. Cherry Street in Sherman.

A Christian Fellowship

LUELLA — Coffee and doughnut fellowship is at 9 a.m. and classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. KidZone for ages 5-12 is during worship service. There is also a class for children ages four years and under.

Wednesday night begins at 7 p.m. with songs and devotion.

The church is located on the west side of Highway 11 in Luella in a red brick building with a green metal roof. For more information, call 903-815-1333 or 903-271-0366.

Divine Connection Center for Spiritual Awareness

VAN ALSTYNE — (E F T) Tapping meditation is held from from 10-10:15 a.m. Sunday followed by the Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m.

The center is located at 691 Bear Road in Van Alstyne. For more information, call 903-482-6417 or visit www.divineconnect.org

End Time Harvest Outreach Ministries

COLBERT, Oklahoma — Worship begins at 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

The church is located at 111 N. Burney St. in Colbert, Oklahoma.

Landmark Community Church

VAN ALSTYNE — Worship service begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. For information call 903-821-6545.

The church is located in the Community Room at Independent Bank, 1270 W. Van Alstyne Parkway in Van Alstyne.

Leap of Faith Church

POTTSBORO —

Support group for parents with children who have behavioral challenges meets from 7:30-8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

For more information, call 903-821- or visit www.mylofc.org. Information is also available at Leap of Faith Church on Facebook.

Sherwood Shores Chapel

GORDONVILLE — Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m.

For information call 903-523-5217. Sherwood Shores Chapel is located at 969 Hillcrest Circle in Gordonville.

Victory Life

SHERMAN — Worship is at 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Saturday worship is at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Divorce care class will be held from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Mondays.

The church is located at 4100 N. Travis St. in Sherman. For more information, call 903-870-9500 or visit www.victorylifechurch.com.

PENTECOSTAL

Faith Church

SHERMAN — Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. Worship and kids church are at 11 a.m.

Monday Intercessory Prayer will be at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday worship is at 7 p.m.

Faith Church is located at 1800 Heritage Parkway (Highway 1417 at Taylor Street) in Sherman. For more information, please call 903-893-0349 or visit the church website at www.FaithChurch.us.

Greater Life Church

SHERMAN — Sunday school and worship begin at 10 a.m. Sunday evening worship is at 6 p.m.

Monday, the Overcomers Recovery Support Group meets from 6:30-8 p.m.

Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m.

For more information call 903-892-3037 or visit www.glc4me.com. The church is located at 933 W. Lamar Street in Sherman.

PRESBYTERIAN

Covenant Presbyterian

SHERMAN — Sunday school and fellowship 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:50 a.m.

Monday, Coffee, Tea, and Thee meets at 7 p.m. in the library.

Tuesday, Taking Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 5:15 p.m. in the CCC building and Family Promise of Grayson County meets at 7 p.m. in the CCC.

Wednesday, Morning Bible study meets at 9:30 a.m., the staff meeting is at 12:15 p.m., worship planning meeting is at 3 p.m., the bell choir rehearses at 6 p.m., the chancel choir meets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Men’s discussion group meets at 7 a.m. at Grandy’s, the committee meeting is at 5:30 p.m., Arco Bello rehearsal is at 3 p.m., the depression support group meets at 5:30 p.m., session meets at 6 p.m., the North Texas Concert Chorale meets at 7 p.m.

The church is located at 322 W. Pecan St. in Sherman. For more information, call 903-892-1502 or visit http://www.cpcsherman.org.

First Presbyterian

DENISON — Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thursday, Lectionary with Lander meets at 11 a.m. and Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m.

The church is located at 213 N. Burnett, corner of Burnett and Gandy. For information, call the church office at 903-465-3923 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Office closed on Friday.

Grand Avenue Presbyterian

SHERMAN — Worship begins at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

WYN! meets for potluck supper and Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Pat Nuckols Book club meets at 7:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month.

The church is located at 901 N. Grand Avenue, across from Austin College, in Sherman. The facilities are handicap accessible. For more information, call 903-893-1921.

Hyde Park Presbyterian

DENISON — Coffee is available is at 9 a.m. and Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. Worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The church is located at 1708 Hyde Park Ave., Denison. Call 903-465-6197 for more information.

UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST

Red River Unitarian Universalist

DENISON — Sunday, morning meditation is at 9 a.m., adult form is at 10 a.m., and the morning assembly is at 11:15 a.m.

Conversations and calories is at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The church is located at 515 N. Burnett Avenue in Denison.