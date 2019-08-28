Angie Enloe, a Van Alstyne resident for about 70 years, turned 100 Monday, with a birthday party in her honor Saturday at the Van Alstyne Community Center. It was there that, no matter what her will might say as to who gets what upon her demise, it is apparent that her family has already received the most important heritance of all — her sense of humor and zest for living.

When Mrs. Enloe arrived, the crowd of family and friends stood up, cheered and clapped, and sang “Happy Birthday” to the beaming birthday girl. Then, someone offered his arm, she took it, and together they walked her to a chair.

Gisele Parsons, a new neighbor to Mrs. Enloe, said she took a plate of food over to Mrs. Enloe shortly after moving across the street from her. Mrs. Enloe’s response with given with that grin of hers, “I’ll eat anything that has chocolate in it.” Since then, Parsons had taken her a whole bunch of chocolate, she said.

Mrs. Enloe, married twice, had five children— Raymond, Sue, Earl, Mary, and Kenny—all Smiths by birth. Sue passed away a few years ago. She still has her house in Van Alstyne, but lives now with Kenny, after having fallen a while back. But, it’s not quite clear who is taking care of whom, they just take care of one another. Her son Earl said, “She’s healthier than any of her kids.”

Earl Smith has his theory about his mother’s longevity. “She has lived so long because everything is funny to her,” Earl said. “And she’ll go anywhere. She’s like a little dog, just rattle up those keys and she’ll walk to the car herself.”

The lifetime of respect for his mother highlights Earl’s talks about her. As a small child, they lived in Bokchita in (American) Indian houses. “The old house had cracks this wide,” he said as he spread his finger and thumb about an inch apart. “We had no electricity, and Mama cooked on that old wood stove all the time. She covered the bills and took care of us kids. We all worked a lot of our lives, even as kids.”

Christmases were sparse, but rememberable, he said. “We had no Christmas tree when we went to bed, but when we woke up the next morning, there it was. And we got what little Christmas (gifts) we got. But it was always a celebration.”

Robert Cline, Earl’s long-time friend, said the two families met about 70 years ago. “I met his mother and his dad, and she became just like my mother. I remember they would play dominoes sometimes three weeks at a time. I couldn’t have a better friend than old Earl here.”

“She’ll (his mother) will say whatever’s on her mind,” Earl said.

Jimmy Turner, one of Mrs. Enloe’s several great-grandsons, said he still mows her yard, even though she is living with her son, something he’s done since he was 12 years old, “And I’m 32 years old now,” he said. He now takes care of great-uncle Kenny’s yard, too. “One of my favorite things is… every time we come to mow, no matter how old she gets… she wants to smell the fresh cut grass, and will still get out there and pick up sticks, She loves being outside.”

“For her last birthday,” Turner continued, “we took her to Braums for ice cream with the 4th and 5th generations. It got interesting.

“She got a burger and fries, ate what she wanted and put the rest of her burger in her purse for later. We got her a double scoop of vanilla ice cream.” He smiled and said he purposely ordered a double scoop, wondering if she would take one of those home for later, too. “Yes, she put that second scoop in her purse, too, and took it home with her,” he said. It wasn’t with meanness—he, too, obviously has her sense of humor.

Turned has also taken care of repairs to her house. “I built her a coffee table, and had re-finished another piece of furniture to go along with it and took it to her house,” he said. Now, there’s a little feud about who gets the furniture.” Mrs. Enloe has already decided that, he said, quoting her as saying, “No, that goes to Jimmy.” End of discussion.

Son Kenny Smith said, “The probable reason she has lived this long is because she is as stubborn as the day is long.”

Kenny said the family’s Thanksgivings have always been memorable, filled with family and food and love. “Mississippi Mud Cake had us all fighting for a piece,” he remembered. “From the time we were kids until everybody was out of the house, we’d all meet at Mama’s house, her in her apron. Her kids, grandkids — everybody brings food. Sometimes there would be maybe 50 people there. We ate anywhere we could find to sit down, some even ate outside.”

“She’s a character. We always were told that only the good die young. That might explain why she’s lived so long,” he said with a smile.

“Let me tell a funny story. I was probably 12 years old when I snuck out one school night. I put a guitar and crash helmet in the bed to make a dummy. I got back in around 3 a.m. and was getting undressed when my ‘dummy’ came to life. The cover rose up and there was mom. ‘Where in the blankety blank have you been?’ she asked. I quit sneaking out after that.”

Gina Ramon, a granddaughter, provided much of Mrs. Enloe’s history. “She was born in Bokchita, and the family moved all around, primarily in Oklahoma. They settled in Blue Ridge in the late 1940s and moved to Van Alstyne in the late 50s,” she said. “She’s lived here since.”

Mrs. Enloe worked picking cotton, they were tenant farmers, going where the crops took them. After her divorce from her children’s daddy, she worked in the L&L Sewing Factory here in Van Alstyne. When it closed, she worked in McKinney. She was about 75 when she stopped working.”

She married a second time, in 1977, and that husband, James Paul Enloe, died in 1981.

The party included many family members in those six generations she could identify at the celebration. “Even a grandson who lives in Seattle came. “There are many friends here, too,” she said.

“Why the longevity?” Gina asked. “She’s so stubborn, it’s been good for her.”

Mrs. Enloe got a kick out of many of the stories her family had told, and about the birthday party, she said, “It’s wonderful. It’s a surprise there are so many people here. Everybody is here that I ever knew.”

She said her daddy died when she was about six months old. “We always lived with some of Mama’s family. I started picking cotton when I was four years old… I didn’t pick very much, but I was out there. I also drove a hay baler and did just about anything needed doing on a farm.”

And why does she think she’s been blessed to have reached 100 years old? Mrs. Enloe explained it simply. “Mama always had biscuits. Everyone else put sugar in theirs, I put pepper in mine. A few days after telling someone that a while back, I saw a guy on television and he said people who eat a lot of pepper live longer.”

Gina summed up the family’s affection for Angie Enloe by saying, “She’s known as an excellent seamstress. She could sew anything and made her own patterns. She could make a pair of blue jeans and they would look store bought. She hand-pieced and hand-quilted throughout the years. In fact, the quilting frame is still hanging up in one of the bedrooms at her house.

“Of course, we all love her cooking and just about everything is made from scratch. She makes a mean pot of chicken and dumplings that is always a family favorite.

“Still to this day, she loves to laugh, cut up and joke around, is an avid reader, loves wrestling and has always had a sense of adventure.”