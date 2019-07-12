This is the perfect summer side dish - easy and delicious! Enjoy!

Chipotle coleslaw

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. puréed chipotle peppers in adobe sauce

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 pepper

1 16-ounce bag coleslaw mix

In a medium bowl, whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, chipotle in sauce, salt, cumin, and pepper until smooth. Stir in slaw mix until combined.

Cover and refrigerate for up to an hour before serving.

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.