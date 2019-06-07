Kentucky-native singer and songwriter Chris Knight was once named an honorary Texan by former Texas governor Rick Perry. The rock, folk, country and Americana singer will be in Texoma this week to perform music from his seven albums.

His show at Hot Summer Nights in Sherman will be held at 7 p.m. on the Municipal Building grounds. Chris Knight and his band will be the second performers at the free concert series.

Most known for his albums, “Little Victories” and “Heart of Stone,” Knight’s last four albums have increased in popularity on the U.S. country music charts.

In an interview with lonestarmusic.com, Knight said Texas is the state that has been most receptive to his music.

“A lot of people think I am from Texas, at least people outside of Texas that keep up with music,” Knight said. “A lot of people that know I’m from Kentucky are in denial. I think they know but they’re just saying he’s got to be from Texas.”

Knight has written songs with Ty Herndon, Canadian Ragwee, Stacy Dean Campbell, Fred Eaglesmith, Jason McCoy and Blake Shelton.

Thursday’s show in Sherman will also feature Michael O’Neal, a native of Northeast Texas.

O’Neal has released five albums with one on the way. O’Neal’s influences include Hank Jr., Guy Clark, John Prine, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings.

“With razor sharp wit, an incomparable atttention to detail and a heart the size of the Red River, Michael is rising like his hero Guy Clark,” Shad Blair is quoted as saying on O’Neal’s website. “Earning the respect from his neighboring artists and fellow peers from Canada, Ireland, and across the U.S., Michael O’Neal is the real deal and he is passionate about making great art. You can hear it in his songs, see it in the way he raises his kids and how he doesn’t flinch at truth.”