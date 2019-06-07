Husband and wife singing duo Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will be bringing their newest music to Texoma this week. The country act will be the third performers for Denison’s annual concert series Music on Main.

The pair will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage Park.

Robison has been on the folk and country music circuit for more than 20 years. He released his first album, a self-titled work, in 1995. Since then, he has released 10 more albums, including two with his wife.

Robison has written songs for Faith Hill, the Dixie Chicks, Tim McGraw and George Strait. His song “Wrapped,” which was recorded in 2006 by Strait, made it to No. 1 on the country music charts.

“The music just ends up showing the way,” Robison said on his website. “I always thought that the music coming together in the studio, and just the way a studio works, was the most fascinating part of recording. I want to let people see how cool this process is, and how much it has to do with country music, and how the kind of music that we make is tied to those traditions.”

Willis and Robison’s latest work “Beautiful Lie” is available for preorder now and will hit music stores on June 22.

Willis, who has been performing country music for just a few years longer than her husband, is originally from Lawton, Oklahoma. She released her first album in 1990 under MCA Records. She has released 12 albums include the two with her husband.

In 2018, she released “Back Being Blue,” a solo album produced by Robison and her first solo project in 10 years.

“It’s not an extremely personal record,” she said on her website. “I wanted to make a fun, interesting record that leans on the influences that first inspired me to make music. I don’t think of it as even being so much about my vocals as an album about vibe. The important thing to me was to take these songs and to get them just right musically. And in my mind, I was thinking of where maybe Skeeter Davis meets Rockpile, or Marshall Crenshaw meets the Louvin Brothers.”