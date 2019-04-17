Windfall crowds took advantage of Tuesday night’s first-of-the-season Music in the Park and Railcar Farmers Market, a true bonanza for the bands, the vendors, sponsors — everyone involved in bringing these two popular events back to Van Alstyne.

The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce plans the Music in the Park while the Van Alstyne Community Development Corporation works with the Railcar Farmers Market.

Music in the Park featured the popular band, The Bent Creek Band, which played on the Dorothy Fielder Park gazebo for two hours, bringing their special harmonies and instrumentation to their wide variation of classic country, red dirt, classic rock, with even hints of a few blues licks thrown in. They took less than a 10-minute break during their two-hour concert, but then, that’s how those boys roll. They’d rather play music than stand around taking a break, lead singer Brett Hollensed said.

Others in the band are guitarist Claude Webb Jr., mandolin player Jeff Youree, Larry Cox on bass and keyboards, and drummer Chris Reeves. They all pitch in on vocals, sometimes in harmony, other times by switching off on lead vocals.

All around them, kids ran around flagpoles, colored with chalk on the sidewalk, climbed into and out of the fountain, played with frisbees and soft foam animals given away by sponsor Texas Star Bank, and some even played on their skateboards on the blocked-off street. Sponsor Cooley Bay Winery provided wine for those who wanted to taste their special fruit wines. A food truck, called Ernie’s Café, provided hamburgers, fries, and more. And the crowd listened, clapped, visited, and in general just seemed to enjoy their night out.

Meanwhile, over at the Railcar, many of the Farmers Market vendors said that they had a remarkable night themselves, that they had either sold out or were nearing selling out of their wares. Fresh asparagus and other vegetables, local honey, knife sharpening, homemade baked items — these were just some of the goods vendors provided and shoppers took home. And the kids played over there, too. Chase was a popular game.

The Railcar Farmers Market will run from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday through October. And Music in the Park is a once-a-month event, held on the third Tuesday each month. This event will be free to the public throughout the summer.