Thai Fresh owner Jam Sanitchat has been planning her vegan ice cream shop for years, and this week, those dairy-free creamy dreams are finally coming true.

Gati, which is the Thai word for coconut milk, opened at 1512 Holly Street on Monday with nearly a dozen ice cream flavors, many of which Sanitchat has been selling at her South Austin Thai restaurant and from the Gati food truck, which opened two years ago.

Customers will find chocolate, golden milk, mint chip, vanilla, Thai coffee, Thai tea, cookie monster, strawberry basil, purple sweet potato and fig, as well as some pastries. The shop is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day, and you can find out more updates at @Gati.IceCream on Instagram.