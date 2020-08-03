A few weeks ago, I stopped by the Barton Creek Farmers Market to pick up tomatoes, okra and some other summer produce, and I was delighted to find a few notable new (and not-so-new) food companies I’ll be telling you about in coming weeks.

The first is Stoke Cold-Pressed Juice, a juice company that Jonathan Laing’s brother and sister-in-law started in British Columbia in 2016. Laing often traveled to Canada during the summers to help them run the company, and after a few years, he decided to bring the brand to Central Texas.

Stoke first launched in Austin in February and is now sourcing much of its organic produce from local farmers. The unpasteurized juices haven’t had any heat applied during the juicing process, which preserves the minerals, enzymes, phytonutrients and vitamins found in the produce. Although the process removes the insoluble fiber from the produce, the soluble fiber stays intact, Laing says.

The dozen or so juices on the menu don’t have any preservatives and are best consumed within three days, but the shelf life is technically closer to a week.

Flavors include The Peak with apple, pineapple, lime and spirulina, The Boss with apple, spinach, cucumber, romaine lettuce, lemon and parsley and The Shield with carrot, orange, apple, lemon and turmeric.

At the market that Saturday, I tried the activated charcoal lemonade called The Phoenix and The BALM (apple, beet, lemon and mint) that I'm still craving weeks later.

They sell the glass bottled-juices ($8 and $9) a number of local retailers, including Mr. Natural, all locations of Thom's Market, Kinda Tropical, Wright Bros. Brew and Brew, The Austinite Market, Mosaic Market, Rabbit Food Grocery, Rebel Cheese, Great Harvest Bread Company and Trianon Coffee in West Lake, West Pecan in Pflugerville and Just Love Coffee Cafe in Georgetown.

The company also offers home delivery and a juice subscription service, so you can get between 6 and 18 juices delivered each week. You can also return your bottles to their booth at the Barton Creek Farmers Market for a $2 bottle deposit. They recently also started selling at the Lone Star Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at the Hill Country Galleria. You can find out more at usa.stokejuice.com.