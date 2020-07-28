While we are not advised to celebrate special occasions in large groups at this time, we couldn’t let my lovely mom’s birthday pass by without some sort special treat.

Like most of you, time spent with family, or not spent, as the case may be, has had the single most impact on me during the pandemic. I’m fortunate to see a few who are close by.

To stand in our yards, several feet away from each other, or to drive by and wave, helps, but it sure doesn’t replace a hug.

Not to mention, not seeing family who would normally get to come home for special events has been challenging.

We’ll persevere, and come out on the other side with so much appreciation for the things we may take for granted. In the meantime, we will try and make these occasions as special as possible.

We had a handful together, in the yard, spaced out, with no hugs. But we laughed and ate, and we look to the future with great hope.

For those we cannot be close to, FaceTime, Skype, and Zoom are helpful. If this is your situation, plan a time to have coffee and cake together this way. Or even a phone call can suffice.

Keep your traditions going, and create new ones along the way.

Italian Cream Cake is a bit of a tradition for my family. It typically signifies a special event for us. It’s nice for birthdays, and holidays, and I recall making it when my son was baptized. It helped make our social-distancing, small birthday party special for my mom.

There are various ways to make this decadent treat. We seem to enjoy it loaded with coconut and pecans, and with a cream cheese frosting. But I bet we wouldn’t turn down any version!

Here’s to a great year, Mom – I love you! Enjoy food made fresh!

Italian Cream Cake

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

2 cups granulated sugar

5 eggs, room temperature

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups sweetened flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

FROSTING

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

6 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 to 3 tablespoons milk

Pecans to decorated, if desired

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease and flour 3 – 8-inch, round cake pans. Tap out excess flour.

Whip the cream cheese and butter in a mixing bowl on medium speed until fluffy and well incorporated.

Add sugar and continue beating on medium speed until blended. Add eggs, one at a time, while beating on medium speed.

Combine flour and baking soda and set aside. Add vanilla to buttermilk. Add to egg mixture, alternating half the flour mixture, then half of the buttermilk mixture with mixer on low. Add remaining flour mixture, then remaining buttermilk mixture. Increase speed to medium, just until batter is smooth.

With mixer on low, add coconut, and pecans.

Evenly distribute the batter between the 3 prepared pans. Bake in preheated oven for approximately 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean.

Let cool, and remove from pans.

To make the frosting, whip the cream cheese and butter together in a large mixing bowl, with an electric mixer on medium. Reduce mixer speed to low and begin adding powdered sugar, one cup at a time. Add vanilla, then milk, one tablespoon at a time, until you reach the right spreading consistency.

Brush the cake layers with a small silicone, or other kitchen brush to remove excess crumbs. Place a small dollop of frosting on the center of a cake plate. This will help secure the cake and keep it from sliding. Place first layer on plate and frost the top surface. Continue with remaining layers.

Use remaining frosting to frost the sides of the cake. Decorate with chopped or whole pecan halves for a pretty presentation, and extra texture. Makes 12 servings.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of "The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine."