Ophie Garcia has been a fixture of the H-E-B in Oak Hill for more than 20 years, but Garcia has worked for H-E-B since 1964.

At 82, Garcia is the longest-tenured employee at H-E-B, and she’s something of a local celebrity, not only for her five decades of service with the beloved San Antonio-based grocery chain, but also for the personality she brings to her job at the makeup counter

She continues to work 38 1/2 hours a week at this Southwest Austin H-E-B, and she also volunteers as a translator once a month at the pharmacy.

This weekend, H-E-B will host a celebration marking her 55th anniversary with the company.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Oak HIll H-E-B, 7010 U.S. 71 West, guests can celebrate Garcia with food and refreshments and stories from Ophie herself, who will be available for selfies.

You can read more about Garcia in this 2018 profile of her.