The Austin chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier gave out $20,000 in scholarships last year, and the non-profit is again seeking applicants for the next round of donations that help Central Texas women who want to pursue “educational opportunities in culinary, hospitality and fine beverage careers.”

The group previously focused on culinary students, but in recent years, it has expanded to offering scholarships, stipends and grants for non-students who want to pursue wine certifications or other food- and beverage-related training.

To date, the Les Dames’ Austin chapter has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants. A new Les Dames event last year called You Grill Girl! raised $50,000 to support this year’s scholarship and grants program.

You can find out about the specific scholarships and apply through Feb. 3 at ldeiaustin.org.