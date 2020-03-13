I’ve spent the last hour swirling through the inky darkness off the island of Bonaire, half expecting a sea monster to come hurtling out of the depths.

The beast never materializes during my night dive, but I do come face to face with a host of odd-shaped creatures that remind me of characters from a Dr. Seuss book.

In the past 20 years I’ve logged roughly 500 scuba dives, and every time I jump in the water for another I’m still wowed. From the surface all you see are silvery, opaque waves. But drop down and a whole new universe opens up, one that's filled with orange and purple sponges, fish shaped like cigars and slices of pie and trumpets, delicate corals and slithery, polka-dotted eels.

For this dive, I waded from shore into the ocean at dusk. I knew I’d see things I didn’t notice during my day dives, because darkness always brings a cast change. Some creatures turn in for the night; others make an appearance.

Tonight, three silvery, torpedo-shaped tarpon try to use the beam of my light to hunt, but I flick the beam the other direction each time they prepare to strike. I don’t want anyone to point to me as an accomplice in an underwater fish massacre.

I’ve also spotted brightly colored parrotfish sleeping snugly in the mucus cocoons they spin for protection each night, a lobster out for a stroll, and a porcupine fish shaped exactly like a turkey drumstick gazing unblinkingly at me through large blue eyes.

Here in Bonaire, a Dutch island in the Caribbean whose reef-lined coast is protected by a marine park, you don’t need a boat to scuba dive, although that’s an option. Many divers rent a car and spend a week hopping from one official dive site to the next, wading right in with their gear. In all, yellow painted rocks mark the locations of more than 50 official shore dives. (You’ll have to hitch a ride on a boat to access the 26 additional sites on Klein Bonaire, a small, flat, undeveloped island about half a mile from the main island.)

I stayed at the Marriott Bonaire Dive Resort, a hotel made up of a row of brightly painted casitas. The resort is set up with divers in mind — Dive Friends operates a dive shop on-site, and the hotel can accommodate large groups, with space outside to hang out.

We arranged several boat dives from the shop and explored a healthy-looking reef with no signs of coral bleaching or die-offs.

Our best find? A 6-inch longsnout seahorse that clung to a branch of soft coral. The longsnout — one of 47 species of seahorse, which range in size from a pine nut to a banana — blends into its environment like a magician. We tried to find its mate on the reef but couldn’t. It was probably watching from a few feet away.

We also found a foot-long scorpionfish in shades of red and brown, three kinds of eels, blue tangs, queen angels, spotted drums and an array of lettuce sea slugs, which look like little bunches of ruffles.

Every dive master we met during our visit asked us not to use sunscreen, which can damage the reef, and reminded us not to touch any of the coral or marine life. The island’s entire perimeter is a protected marine park, and we each paid $45 for a permit to dive there. Dive shops also organize underwater cleanups several times a year, and restaurants and businesses recycle paper, plastic and glass.

That effort to protect the reef, which draws so many tourists to Bonaire, traces its roots back to Don Stewart, an American who is credited with bringing dive tourism to Bonaire starting in the 1970s. At the time, he spearheaded a drive to place moorings on the reef so boats could simply tie up, instead of tossing out anchors that would damage the coral below.

Besides diving, I spent some time touring the island with a guide, checking out the salt production facility on the island’s south side, looking at the old slave cabins (a reminder of a dark side of the island’s past), sampling cactus liquor at the Cadushy Distillery (cadushy.com) in the small town of Rincon and admiring the populations of pink flamingos and donkeys that were brought here to do heavy labor. Kite boarding and windsurfing are popular on the south and east sides of the island, and we paused to watch that, too.

“Caribbean trade winds provide just the right environment,” our guide, Rolando Marin, told us.

Our best dinner came at Sebastian’s, where I sipped an orange- and rosemary-spiked gin and tonic and the owner’s son filleted a whole red snapper right at our table. (Plan well in advance and you can book, at no additional cost, the restaurant’s special “pier table” over the water.)

The last morning, before catching a flight to Miami and on home to Austin, we paddled kayaks through narrow passages in the endangered mangrove forest at Lac Bay and snorkeled with thousands of undulating “upside-down jellyfish” with a guide from the Mangrove Information Center.

That gave me one final, leafy green perspective on a colorful island that surprised me with cactus-studded hills at one end and pink, salt-producing ponds at the other.