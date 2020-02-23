Texas history often intersects with national and international history.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the voicemail message came through loud and clear.

"Why don’t you interview the only person in town who knew Dr. King personally?"

Only one person could leave that message.

The judge.

As in Judge Harriet Murphy, 90, the first permanently appointed female African American judge in Texas.

All her life, Judge Murphy has spoken her mind. During the Jim Crow era, she faced down the Ku Klux Klan when they gathered on her street, repeatedly challenged the roadblocks of segregation, and used her education at Spelman College, Columbia University and the University of Texas, where she was the only black student in her law school class, to advocate for social justice.

Having fun all the while, I might add.

I called her honor back and set up an appointment to meet on a Sunday afternoon at her beautifully appointed midcentury home on the edge of town. She and two of her friends met me at the door before we sat down for refreshments and almost two hours of entertaining and enlightening stories.

The topics ranged far and wide, including her youthful audience with author, educator and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963), as well as her friendships with towering figures such as late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993). She also related incidents from times in Longview, Houston and Austin after she left her native Georgia.

Some of those stories appear in her memoir, "There All the Honor Lies," published in 2018 by Tower Books.

For today’s Think, Texas column, however, I’ll concentrate on her memories of King, who was born in 1929, the same year as Murphy, and was assassinated in 1968 while Murphy studied law at UT.

Murphy and King attended Atlanta’s Booker T. Washington High School at the same time during the 1940s, but he was one or two years behind her class because Murphy had registered her birth date as 1927 in order to socialize with a group of teens she admired.

"We always called him M.L.," Murphy says. "He was a very serious person. I don’t remember seeing him at any of the dances that I went to. He was so concerned with what he believed in and how he could get that out to the world."

MLK contributed an essay, "The Negro and the Constitution," to their high school’s 1944 yearbook, which Murphy treasured. It highlights the intersection of the country’s biblical faith and its constitutional values.

"My heart throbs anew in the hope that, inspired by the example of Lincoln, imbued with the spirit of Christ, (America) will cast down the last barrier to perfect freedom," King wrote. "And I with my brother of blackest hue possessing at last my rightful heritage and holding my head erect, may stand beside the Saxon — a Negro — and yet a man!"

Murphy was impressed.

"It was M.L.’s activism that made me question for the first time my own social standing and the cultural structures that were in fact shackles," Murphy writes in her memoir. "On overhearing a white woman once dismiss MLK Jr. as an ‘opportunist,’ I sent her that passage from the yearbook to show her he didn’t just come on the scene during the heyday of the civil rights movement, but was pondering racial inequality at an age when most boys cared only for girls and sports."

Another early connection between Murphy and King was the church.

"I had been going to a little country church in Fulton County," Murphy recalls. "But I was staying in Atlanta when I was in high school and college, so I joined Bethel Baptist Church, which had broken away from the church of Martin Luther King Sr."

At Bethel, she witnessed King’s maiden sermon.

"His powerful delivery never left me," Murphy says. "I was so impressed with M.L.’s sermon because I could not find anything like it at other churches. He was touching on civil rights and not just preaching about the Bible. I get bored when all the ministers preach about the Bible. Black churches should be leaders."

She says young women filled the front rows hoping to attract the attention of the charismatic young preacher. Murphy was not one of them; MLK was not her type when it came to romance.

King attended Morehouse College on a campus adjacent to Murphy’s Spelman College, the women’s counterpart originally financed by the Rockefeller family. Both remain among the elite historically black institutions of higher education. As such, Murphy and King simultaneously felt the influence of leading thinkers and activists who spoke at both schools.

"We learned we had to resist racism anywhere we found it at that time," Murphy says. "We had to stop going to the ’Buzzard Roost’ — the section segregated for blacks — at the Fox Theater. We’d both go to the Yates & Milton Drugstore. M.L. always carried a briefcase and a black umbrella if it even looked like it was going to rain. And he was always looking out for other people’s well-being."

Later, the two ran into each other in Nashville when MLK spoke at Fisk University, another historically black institution.

"He had spent the night there so he wouldn’t have to go to a segregated motel, and we just sat around talking," Murphy remembers. "I asked him, ’M.L., how did it so happen that you became the leader of the Montgomery bus boycott since you are from out of town?’ He said that two local groups were trying to gain leadership of the boycott, so they compromised and asked him to take charge."

Another time, Murphy was hanging out with her Houston girlfriends when King came to town to speak at a commencement ceremony.

"I was teaching at Prairie View A&M University," Murphy says. "I was invited to dinner at the home of Dr. Andrew Allen, the parents of Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad (who wrote the foreword to Murphy’s book). I hadn’t seen M.L. for a year. I went to pick him up at his hotel. I asked on the way back, ’Can I go by my seamstress’ house? She’s working on a hat for me, and I do love a hat.’ He was so down to earth, he said yes."

The seamstress was so tickled to host the Martin Luther King Jr. in her living room, she nervously asked if she could call over a neighbor to prove it really did happen. King agreed.

"His death was a personal loss," Murphy says. "And a great loss to society."