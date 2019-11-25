Hitting the friendly skies for the holidays? If you’re leaving out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, you have a new place to fuel up before departing. Parkside, the Texas bistro opened by Shawn Cirkiel a decade ago downtown, now is now serving at its new location from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The breakfast menu features items like avocado toast and buttermilk pancakes, while the menu later in the day includes Parkside classics like ceviche and a cheeseburger, along with various other sandwiches, salads and sides. Parkside at ABIA also serves a selection of craft cocktails, more than a dozen wines by the glass and local beers.

Parkside at ABIA is located in the 9-gate expansion at the east side of the terminal. More concepts coming soon to the airport include Sushi-A-Go-Go, the fast-casual sushi concept from the owners of Kome.