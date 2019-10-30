Do you have a "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" fan in your home?

Author Jeff Kinney will be in Austin next week to promote his 14th title in that series "Wrecking Ball."

You can hear him read from the book and meet him at a special BookPeople off-site event. It’s happening at Hill Country Bible Church, 12124 RM 620 N., 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The event is in partnership with Leander Independent School District and Hill Country Bible Church.

To attend, you have to get a ticket, which is the cost of a book. Go to bookpeople.com to get your ticket.