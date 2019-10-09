It’s not Halloween yet, but it is October, and there’s a full moon Sunday. Here are a few events happening this weekend to help you get your seasonal fix, whether that involves the full moon, pumpkins or both.

FRIDAY

Splatter Stories at Vulcan Video: The horror specialists at Fangoria present live readings from horror authors. Afterward, there will be a secret screening of a 16mm horror movie presented by Bat City Cinema. (6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Free. 4411 Russell Drive. facebook.com/vulcanvideo.)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Blue Starlite Haunted Drive-in. The drive-in theater in East Austin started its month of spooky movies in late September. This weekend’s movies are “The Addams Family” (the original, not the new cartoon), “Beetlejuice,” the 2018 “Halloween,” “The Monster Squad,” “Trick R Treat,” “The Craft,” “Shaun of the Dead” and “The Thing.” Check website for details on showtimes and tickets. You can walk their haunted drive-in forest path, too. (Showtimes and ticket prices vary. 2103 E.M. Franklin Ave. bluestarlitedrivein.com.)

SATURDAY

A Nightmare on Fruth St. at Spider House Cafe and Ballroom. The Night Owl Podcast hosts an evening of storytelling at the maybe-haunted Spider House. Come for ghost stories, live music, ghost tours on the grounds, a Halloween costume contest, raffles and “a market of the macabre” with tarot readings and booths selling “oddities, obscurities and all things ghoulish.” (8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Event is technically sold out; you can buy a market wristband for $5. 2908 Fruth St. thenightowlpodcast.com.)

Pfloating Pumpkin Patch at Gilleland Creek Pool in Pflugerville. For our northern reader with kids, check out this twist on the pumpkin patch. Kids can take a dip in the pool and pick out a pumpkin to decorate. Yes, the pumpkins are floating in the water. The pool will also be open for recreational swimmers. Hosted by the Pflugerville Parks and Recreation Department. (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $3-$10. 700 Railroad Ave., Pflugerville. facebook.com/events/780706775721418)

SUNDAY

Full Moon Swim at the Austin Motel. The hip motel on South Congress has been hosting swims in their beloved pool during full moons most of the year. There’s another one this Sunday, hosted by Joann’s Fine Foods. (6 to 10 p.m. Free. 1220 S. Congress Ave. austinmotel.com/event/full-moon-swims.)

Full Moon Witches’ Market at the Buzz Mill. The all-hours East Austin coffee-and-beer joint is gathering folks under the light of the full moon. The market will feature local witches’ handcrafted wares, including potions, amulets, tarot and more. Apothecary and body-care vendors include Heathen Moon, Sage Craft Botanicals and Zen Soap. There will be jewelry and crystals from Foxtrot Boutique, Happy Craft Jewelry, Jamie Spinello, Pake Jewelry, Seditious Seraphim, the Six of Cups and more. Readings by K and the Spirit Connection will be at the market for divination and tarot needs. As always, Buzz Mill’s drinks are on tap, with food from on-site trailers. Check the Facebook event for more information. (1505 Town Creek Drive. facebook.com/austinwitchescircle.)