According to a post on the iconic Austin singer-songwriter's official Facebook page, funeral services for Daniel Johnston, who died early Wednesday morning in Houston, are scheduled for Sept. 20-21 in Katy.

Two parts of the services are open to the public. On Friday, Sept. 20, there will be a viewing at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway located at 1344 West Grand Parkway South in Katy from 5 to 8 p.m. Then on Saturday, Sept. 21, there will be a graveside service at Magnolia Cemetery, located at the corner of Barlett Street and Franz Road in Katy at 2:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Fans create memorial at Daniel Johnston 'Hi, How Are You?' mural.

"As you know, my brother, Danny passed away yesterday. He's always been such a trooper, surviving everything life threw at him, and we kinda expect he would get through this time as well," the post, shared to the social media service on Thursday night, said.

Fans who wish to pay tribute to Johnston can donate to the Hi, How Are You? project, a mental health awareness nonprofit founded to honor Johnston's legacy, the post said.

WATCH: Daniel Johnston performing at the Belmont during SXSW 2012

UPDATE: This post has been updated to clarify the dates for Daniel Johnston's services