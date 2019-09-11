Music

KUTX Rock the Park. The show “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child” curates this monthly free show. 6 p.m. Friday (Sept. 27 rain date). Mueller Lake Park. kutx.org

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. the Tour. If your kid has been singing JoJo's music, you might need to see her in concert. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $69.50-$39.50. H-E-B Center, 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park. hebcenter.com

Saturday Morning Kids Live Concert. 9 a.m. Saturdays. This week: Staci Gray. The Hive, 10415 Old Manchaca Road. hiveaustin.com

Rock & Roll Playhouse. The Purple Party: Prince for Kids. 11 a.m. Sunday. $12-$15. The Mohawk. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com

Fall festivals

Robinson Family Farm Pumpkin Patch. Wander through a corn maze, go on a hayride, shoot corn cannons, bounce on a giant pumpkin bounce house and pick a pumpkin. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Nov. 3. Saturdays and Sundays. Free, but pay for each activity and pumpkins, or get a $10 wristband for everything. Younger than 3 free. 3780 White Owl Lane, Temple. therobinsonfamilyfarm.com

Sweet Berry Farm. Hayrides, corn mazes, pick your own pumpkins and more. 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Saturday-Nov. 10. Pay per activity. 1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls. sweetberryfarm.com

Fall Fest at the Farm. Corn maze, pig races, pony rides, a petting zoo, plus a pick-your-own pumpkin patch. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Wednesdays-Sundays, Saturday-Nov. 3. $16 a person. Kids younger than 2 get in free. Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. Texas 29, Georgetown.

Museums

Smithsonian Museum Day. Explore one of the participating Austin museums by printing out a free ticket for Saturday. Some of the museums participating include Mexic-Arte Museum, Texas Military Forces Museum and the Wildflower Center. Find the museums by searching for your ZIP code at smithsonian.com/museumday and get your free ticket for two on that site.

Thinkery. Baby Bloomers, kids up to age 3 learn about exploring their senses in September, 9 a.m. Monday and Saturdays. $5. Art Start. Make art together. 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday-Oct. 25. $8 per class. Customize Your Slime workshop for ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m., noon, or 1:30 p.m. Saturday. $8. Tinkering Take Homes for ages 4 and up. Create 3D Letters using a scroll saw. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. $6 for a kit. STEAM on the Spot: UT SEEK (Student Engineers Educating Kids) offers hands-on engineering activities. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. Parents’ Night Out, 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday. Kids must be 4 or older and potty-trained. $45 first child, $25 each additional sibling. Thinkery, 1830 Simond Ave. thinkeryaustin.org

Toybrary Austin. Play dough time. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3. $7. Free Baby Play. 1 p.m. Tuesdays Music Classes with Miss Ariel. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays. $10. Gardening for Kids. 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. $7. Date Night Child Care. 4-8 p.m. Saturdays. Toybrary Austin, 2001 Justin Lane. toybraryaustin.com

Wildflower Center. Sprouts. Hands-on preschool program. 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave. wildflower.org

Theater

Zach Theatre. "Jungalbook." An adaptation of the Mowgli stories of Rudyard Kipling. For ages 5 and up. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Through Nov. 10. $19-$43. Kleberg Theatre at Zach Theatre, 1421 W. Riverside Drive. zachtheatre.org

Zach Theatre. "Wake Up Brother Bear!" 1 p.m. Sunday. Explore the seasons with a pair of bear siblings. For the preschool set. $13. Whisenhunt stage, 1510 Toomey Road. zachtheatre.org

Movies

Austin Film Society. "Fast Color," a modern superhero movie about a comic book artist. 2:30 p.m. Saturday. $5 for kids 17 and younger. Austin Film Society Cinema, 6406 N. Interstate 35, Suite 3100. austinfilm.org

Alamo Drafthouse. "Spy Kids" Cereal Party. 11 a.m. Sunday Mueller. PBS Kids at the Alamo: "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood." 10 a.m. Saturday, Lakeline. 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Slaughter Lane. drafthouse.com

Flix Jr. “E.T.” 7 p.m. Monday. $5. Flix Brewhouse, 2200 S. Interstate 35, Suite B1, Round Rock. flixbrewhouse.com

Mobile Loaves and Fishes Community First Village free screenings. "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." 7 p.m. Friday. "Rocketman." 7 p.m. Saturday. Mobile Loaves & Fishes Community First Village, 9301 Hog Eye Road. mlf.org

Books

BookPeople. Events: Shannon Hale and Leuyen Pham read "Best Friends." 2 p.m. Sunday. Bridget Farr reads "Pavi Sharma's Guide to Going Home." 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday story times. Armstrong Community Music School, Tuesday. Tiny Tails Petting Zoo, Wednesday. Author Mary Sullivan, Saturday. Whodunnit, Sept. 28. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar Blvd. bookpeople.com

Barnes & Noble Events: Baby & Me Storytime 11 a.m. Sundays. "Moo, Baa, La La La!" Sunday. 11 a.m. Saturday story time at all locations: Celebrate the stores' Batman Day with Batman story time, Saturday. barnesandnoble.com

At the library

Family Board Game Night. 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Central Library.

Pajama Storytime. 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Central Library.

Homeschool D&D Club. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Central Library.

Crafternoon. 3:30 p.m. Mondays, St. John Branch. 4 p.m. Tuesday, Manchaca Road Branch. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Ruiz Branch. 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Howson Branch.

Lego Lab. 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pleasant Hill Branch. 4 p.m. Tuesday, Manchaca Branch. 2 p.m. Wednesday, St. John Branch. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Central Library.

Bow Wow Reading with Quintana Roo. 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Little Walnut Creek Branch.

Let's All Play Board Game Day. 3 p.m. Thursdays, St. John Branch.

Music & Movement. Thursdays, Carver Branch. 11 a.m. Thursdays, Howson Branch. Dual Language, 11 a.m. Monday, St. John Branch. Dual Language, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Terrazas Branch.

Friday Matinee: "Detective Pikachu." 3:30 Friday, Ruiz Branch.

College Planning Workshop: College Planning 101. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Spicewood Springs Branch.

Just for Teens: Dev Launchers Coding Lab. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Central Library.

Saturday Movie Matinee: "Shazam!" 2 p.m. Windsor Park Branch.

Literature Live presents "Mr. Tamarin's Trees."3:30 p.m. Monday, Spicewood Springs Branch. 11 a.m. Tuesday, Southeast Branch. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Manchaca Road Branch. 3:30 p.m. Friday, Howson Branch.

Just for Teens: Guitar and Bass Lab. 6 p.m. Mondays, Central Library.

Reading Unleashed. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Manchaca Road.

NBTween Graphic Novel Book Club, "Sheets," 4 p.m. Monday, Howson Branch.

Teen Social Hour. 3 p.m. Thursdays, Carver Branch.

Early Literacy Playgroup. 11 a.m. Monday, Howson Branch. 11 a.m. Tuesday, Old Quarry Branch. 10:15 a.m. Friday, Manchaca Road Branch.

Library GroovaRoo Dance! For babies and parents. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27, Twin Oaks Branch.

Perler Bead Palooza. 6 p.m. Thursday, Central Library.

Platform Nine & Teen Quarters: Harry Potter Meetup. 2 p.m. Sunday, Central Library.

Book Circle. 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Twin Oaks Branch.

Library Live with Ricard Parra. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Carver Branch.

Stuffed Friends Sleepover Snack. 1 p.m. Saturday, Manchaca Road Branch.