OUT THIS WEEK

Jesse Dayton, “Mixtape, Vol. 1” (Blue Elan). For his first collection of cover songs, Dayton could have paid tribute to primary influences like Waylon Jennings or Social Distortion, but that would have been all too predictable. As such, his choices on “Mixtape” are refreshingly challenging, with the “Vol. 1” tag suggesting there’ll be more to come. Sometimes Dayton is bending the songs to fit his roadhouse honky-tonk aesthetic, as on the Cars’ new-wave smash “Just What I Needed” (first recorded for his 2004 album “Country Soul Brother”) and the Clash’s “Bankrobber,” which retains its punk intensity even as it bristles with outlaw-country twang. Elsewhere, it’s Dayton who’s stretching his own artistry as both a player and a singer: Gordon Lightfoot’s iconic “If You Could Read My Mind” and Elton John’s “Country Comfort” are 1970s pop staples that on paper would not have seemed natural choices for Dayton's rough-hewn booming voice, but the results in both cases are surprising. He feels at home with Jackson Browne’s “Redneck Friend,” Neil Young’s “Harvest,” ZZ Top’s “She’s a Heartbreaker” and Bruce Springsteen’s “State Trooper,” though his bluesy recast of AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie” may have been a bridge too far. Playing Nov. 2 at the Continental Club. Here’s the Clash cover “Bankrobber”:

Church on Monday, “For Being There.” One of Austin’s top residency gigs for seven years, the Continental Gallery fixture Church on Monday brings together saxophonist Elias Haslanger, drummer Scott Laningham, bassist Daniel Durham, guitarist Tommy Howard and ace-in-the-hole organ master James Polk. Their latest release features an hour-plus of instrumental jazz explorations on eight tracks recorded at the Gallery across three Mondays in January and February of this year. As usual, it’s a mix of originals (Polk, Haslanger and Howard all have compositions on the disc) and enlightening takes on vintage fare (including Harold Vick’s “Our Miss Brooks,” Dexter Gordon’s “Soy Califa,” Lou Donaldson’s “Midnight Creeper.”) Liner notes from former American-Statesman writer Brad Buchholz testify that Church on Monday “represents the highest calling in music. That is: To touch our hearts, to lift our spirits, and to invite us to realize, through song, something almost sacred.” Release show Aug. 12 at Continental Gallery. Here’s the title track:

Chris & Adam Carroll, “Good Farmer.” Respected enough by his peers than many of them recorded a tribute record of his songs a few years ago, Adam Carroll teams with his wife Chris on these 10 tracks of minimal acoustic country folk that puts the focus on their vocals and lyrics. Most are also songwriting collaborations between the two, though Adam wrote “Ocean of Peace” on his own and added two co-writes with others (“Take Me Away” with John Evans and “Hi Fi Love” with Scott Nolan), while Chris wrote “Angel in God’s Country” with Michael O’Connor. Playing Sun Radio’s “Texas Radio Live” Aug. 21 at Guero’s. Here’s the title track:

RECENTLY RELEASED

Queue Queue, “Fang and Claw.” The follow-up to their 2017 self-titled debut, this eight-song effort finds guitarist Carrie Clark, bassist Claire Hamilton and drummer Mary Streepy firmly establishing their place as one of the coolest indie trios in Austin. Co-produced by guitar ace Jon Sanchez and renowned engineer Louie Lino, “Fang and Claw” swirls and swings guitar and trio-vocal melodies over bass-and-drums beats that churn and thunder. Punk energy, psychedelic haze and artful pop all play a part in Queue Queue’s appealingly hard-to-pin-down sound. Playing Aug. 10 at Hotel Vegas. Here’s the official video for the title track:

COMING SOON

AUG. 16: Hickoids, “All The World’s A Dressing Room: Live in L.A. 08.24.2018” (Saustex).

AUG. 16: Hanna Barakat, “Siren,” release show Aug. 30 at Come & Take It Live.

AUG. 23: Midland, "Let It Roll" (Big Machine).

AUG. 23: Croy & the Boys, “Howdy High-Rise” (Spaceflight), release show Aug. 24 at Sam’s Town Point.

AUG. 23: Seth James, “Good Life” (Cherry Bomb).

AUG. 30: Matthew Squires, “Visions of America,” release show Aug. 30 at Independence Brewing.

SEPT. 6: Golden Dawn Arkestra, “Darkness Falls on the Edge of Time” (11A).

SEPT. 13: Shawn Colvin, “Steady On” 30th anniversary edition, new solo-acoustic take on her debut album.

SEPT. 13: Hot Club of Cowtown, “Wild Kingdom” (Gold Strike).

SEPT. 14: Andrew Nolte, “Climbing Uphill” EP, release show Sept. 14 at Saxon Pub.

SEPT. 20: Madi Meeks, self-titled, release show Sept. 20 at Carousel Lounge.

OCT. 18: Fastball, “The Help Machine” (33-⅓).

