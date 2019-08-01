When Ryan Seacrest gushes, you know he's really into something.

The "American Idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" plays it cool when he's interviewing celebrities, but on Thursday, he had Austinite and Siete co-founder Veronica Garza on his radio show to effuse about his love of her company's signature product: grain-free tortilla chips.

http://youtu.be/7a4_XuTPrRw

"You’ve changed my life," he told her on the show. "I just want you to know a year ago I discovered your chips … and I’m like 'These are good! How can hey be as healthy as it says?' So I read the back and then I see a picture of your family and the story of your family and I fell more in love with the product and now I take these chips into restaurants and ask permission instead of the greasy chips...I travel with them!"

The company, which started in 2014 and earlier this year landed a $90 million investment from New York's Stripes Group, sells tortilla chips, crunchy and soft tortillas, dips and hot sauces at grocery stores nationwide.

You can read more about the interview or listen to the clip at onairwithryan.iheart.com.

