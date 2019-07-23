Curious just how far your dollar goes in Austin?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Austin if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3524 Greystone Drive. It's listed for $1,005/month for its 654 square feet.

The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool and a roof deck. The unit offers a walk-in closet and high ceilings and a deck. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 10610 Morado Circle that's going for $1,005/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. The building offers on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

Listed at $1,005/month, this 700-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1950 S. IH 35 Frontage Road.

The building has a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

