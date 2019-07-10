La Croix might have adventurous-sounding sparkling water flavors like Kiwi Sandia and Apricot (apparently there's a Coke one, too?!), but the Austin-based brand of Big Swig has 'em all topped with the launch of Party Pickle.

It's exactly what it sounds like — pickle-flavored water. Pickle water with a fizz. And it's intended to be a tribute to one of Texas' favorite foods. Big Swig, one of the local sparkling water offerings that have flooded the city in the past couple years, recently released several new Texas-inspired flavors. Party Pickle is one of the two newest.

And people are sure to have strong opinions about it. Big Swig co-founder Christian Helms is one of them.

"From pairing perfectly with BBQ, to an afternoon at the ballpark to road trip stops at Bu-cees, (the) pickle is practically the official vegetable of Texas. Folks love it! A few don’t, but they’re likely just visiting,” he said.

Big Swig launched in 2017 with three flavors: Original, Key Lime and Ruby Red Grapefruit. This summer's launch of new flavors is a sign of major expansion for the brand, which is moving into additional markets across Texas now. In addition to Party Pickle, the Austin sparkling water brand has also released Chile Mango, Prickly Pear Cucumber, Watermelon Mint and Jalapeño Pineapple — all food flavors that Texans love.

Each one has never been done before by other sparkling water companies (which, in Austin alone, include Waterloo, Richard's Rainwater and Rambler), according to a news release.

Along with Helms, Big Swig was co-founded by Sean O'Connor and Ben Erwin. They own a beer distributing business together, Dynamo Specialty Distributing. Helms is the owner of brand design agency Helms Workshop, perhaps most known for creating the clean, eye-catching look of Austin Beerworks cans. Their experience in a different beverage market has helped to inform them how to succeed in this one, O'Connor said last year.

“We wanted to give consumers a completely new flavor experience in sparkling water, one that complements their Texan palette," he said in the news release.

Party Pickle and Jalapeño Pineapple arrive in stores this week in 16 oz. cans. The trio of other new flavors, including the Chile Mango, launched on June 24 in 12 oz. cans, the same size as the original flavors, although some of these have also been given tallboy status — to, you know, give you really big swigs.