In late August, the Haute Spot in Cedar Park hosted a three-day Love & Lightstream drive-in concert experience featuring David Ramirez, Trail of Dead, Jackie Venson and more. Now the concert series is returning for four consecutive weekends of shows starting Oct. 23.

The first weekend’s events will feature Shinyribs, Grady Spencer & the Work and Western Youth on Friday followed by Max Frost and Sam Houston & BLK Odyssy on Saturday, and Wild Child (acoustic) with Matthew Logan Vasquez and The Deer on Sunday.

Tickets to the events are sold by car, and allow for up to six concert-goers per vehicle. Admission prices are tiered based on how close to the stage you want to be, with reserved tier one and two parking spaces going for $325 and $225 respectively. $100 general admission tickets buy you a parking space in the back of the lot.

On Halloween, Los Angeles indie rock outfit, Mt. Joy, will play two shows. For those events each ticket includes a car load of four guests with assigned parking spaces going for $275 and general admission for $225. There are also a handful of VIP parking spaces for $1000 at the front of the lot.

Some proceeds from the shows will benefit Austin music nonprofits Black Fret and the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM).

Event organizers will provide a free stream of each event at loveandlightstream.com.