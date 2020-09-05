A-J Media

Buddy Holly would have turned 84 this year and the Buddy Holly Center is throwing its annual birthday bash on Monday to honor the rock ‘n’ roll legend and Lubbock native.

The center will host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and to mark Holly’s birthday, which is Sept. 7, the center, at 1801 Crickets Ave., is celebrating with free admission all day.

In-person festivities will include a special screening of the documentary "Rave On," and a take-and-make craft. For even more fun, anyone who comes dressed as Buddy Holly will receive a free magnet.

Due to health and safety concerns for visitors and staff, there will be no live band, refreshments, or in-person tours of the J.I. Allison House. However, virtual tours of the Allison House are available using a mobile device.

Participants are also welcome to join the fun virtually. From 10 a.m. to noon, follow the BHC on social media for themed artifact spotlights, an interview with the director, and more.

During his brief career, which ended when the 22-year-old was killed in a plane crash in an Iowa field on Feb. 3, 1959, Holly wrote several chart-topping hits including, "Peggy Sue," "That’ll Be the Day," "Everyday," "Oh, Boy!" and "Not Fade Away."

The Buddy Holly Gallery in the center features artifacts from the city of Lubbock’s collection in addition to other items that have been loaned by fans, supporters and family members. Detailed graphics, timelines and audio-visual interactive programs round out the presentation.

For more information on the birthday bash or the museum and galleries, contact the center at (806) 775-3560 or email museums@mylubbock.us.