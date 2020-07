Shawn Cirkiel’s Backspace has been drawing customers to its small downtown space for more than a decade with its Neapolitan pies and Italian wines. Now the Austin-born chef has taken that playbook to North Austin.

Backspace opened a location over the weekend at 1739 W. Anderson Lane, sandwiched between the Crestview and Wooten neighborhoods. The restaurant is currently open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily for to-go orders and delivery. Orders can be made by online at backspacepizza.com.