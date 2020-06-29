Even if coronavirus cancels your planned jaunt down to the Texas coast this summer, you can still get a taste of the Gulf of Mexico at a new seafood truck. Huckleberry, the food truck extension of events and catering business Huckleberry Hospitality, opened in mid-June at Circle Brewing Co. near the Domain (2340 W. Braker Lane).

The truck’s first couple of weeks in business offer a good snapshot of just how uncertain the times are for food and beverage operators. The truck from chef Davis Turner and Melinda Reese opened at the brewery serving dinner to accompany the cold beer at Circle Brewing, but the plan shifted over the weekend, as Texas governor Greg Abbott declared that bars around the state must shutter in response to the spike in reporter coronavirus cases. That mandated closure also affected tap rooms at breweries around the state.

Huckleberry added lunch hours and is now operating as a takeout-only operation, at least until things change once again. The menu from Turner, a veteran of Contigo and Franklin Barbecue and a native of Portland, Texas, features a fried black drum sandwich, fried shrimp po’boy, tomato summer salad, fried seafood platter and more.

Huckleberry is now open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. While the tap room is closed at Circle Brewing, the local brewery is still selling its beers to go.

