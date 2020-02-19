Here’s what’s happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

OUR TOP PICKS

Friday: Mary Wilson of the Supremes at One World Theatre. Celebrate Black History Month with a Motown legend. With her legendary girl group, the Supremes, Wilson helped reshape modern pop music. She came of age during the early days of the civil rights movement, and she’s written extensively about her life in show business, working for the powerhouse Detroit record label that would come to define the sound of that tumultuous time. At a summit on race at the LBJ Library last year, she was candid about the struggles Motown artists faced touring the South in the early ‘60s, but she talked about the power of music as a “great unifying force” that brought young people together. “Music is sort of like an ambassador,” she said. “We’re in a business where we make people smile.” At 75, Wilson exudes wit, wisdom and warmth. We’re confident you’ll leave this show smiling. $25-$98. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. 7701 Bee Caves Road. oneworldtheatre.org. — D.S.S.

Friday: Scarface, Peterson Brothers, Blakchyl, DJ Kurupt at Antone’s. Last year, H-Town Scarface heavy swore off live performances, hanging up the mic to focus on politics. But after a narrow loss in a Houston City Council race last year, he’s back in action. This is a fascinating bill top to bottom. The “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” rapper, performing with a live band, is supported by blues standouts the Peterson Brothers (our February Austin360 Artists of the Month), along with powerful rapper Blackchyl of Mindz of a Different Kind and DJ Kurupt, who ruled the ATX hip-hop party scene in the early 2000s with a long-running Sunday night residency at the Red Fez. $30-$35. 9 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Hall of Fame Show at Paramount Theatre. This annual event regularly gathers some of the finest roots music acts from Texas and beyond to help induct the association’s latest Hall of Fame class. This year’s show honors Jerry Jeff Walker, Susanna Clark, T-Bone Walker, Larry Henley and Jim Collins, with Ronnie Dunn returning as emcee for the third straight year. The star-studded cast of guest performers includes Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Jimmie Vaughan, Ruthie Foster, Todd Snider, Jeff Hanna, Matraca Berg, Pat Green, Jack Ingram, Wade Bowen, Thompson Square, Duke Robillard, W.C. Clark, Johnny Nicholas and Mignon. $20-$195. 7:30 p.m. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Saturday-Sunday: Austin Bands for Bernie at Empire. Super Tuesday will be here soon, so it’s not surprising to see an influx of election-oriented events on the horizon. This two-day affair gathers Austin acts who support Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Politics aside, it’s an impressive lineup worth recommendation for its musical merits, with more than 30 performers each day. Music starts at 4 p.m. and runs past midnight, with highlights including Fastball (9 p.m. Saturday) and Bright Light Social Hour (9 p.m. Sunday). Others taking part include Croy & the Boys, Go Fever, Christelle Bofale, Megafauna, Ben Ballinger and Grace Rowland (of the Deer). 4 p.m. 606 E. Seventh St. empireatx.com. — P.B.

Tuesday: Howard Jones Acoustic Trio at 3Ten. With the top-10 hits “Things Can Only Get Better” and “No One Is to Blame,” British singer-songwriter Howard Jones was at the forefront of synth-oriented new wave in the mid-1980s. Now performing with Robin Boult on acoustic guitar and Nick Beggs on the bass-like Chapman Stick, Jones is mixing those old fan favorites with newer material from last year’s “Transform.” Rachael Sage opens. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday

Pinegrove, Whitney Ballen at Emo’s

Brent Cobb, Maddie Medley at Stateside at the Paramount

Om, Wovenhand at Mohawk outdoor

Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan, Rosie Flores at C-Boy’s

Brandon Rhyder, Damon Curtis at 04 Center

Chely Wright at Cactus Cafe

Autograf, Bronze Whale, Nico, Kilgo Beats at Empire

Carolyn Wonderland, Blues Specialists at Continental Club

Tones & I at Parish (sold out)

Lower Dens, Ami Dang, Slideshow at Barracuda

Space Tan album release, Marmalakes, Batty Jr., Large Brush Collection at Cheer Up Charlies

Annabelle Chairlegs, White Dog, Andria Rose, Montaz at Hotel Vegas

Dalton Domino, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub

James Hand, Roger Wallace, Golden Roses at White Horse

Wagoneers at Threadgill’s

Ben Ballinger at ABGB

Saturday

Marisela at ACL Live

Jauz, Habstrakt, Tynan at Stubb’s outdoor

Walter Wolfman Washington & Ike Stubblefield, Big Wy’s Brass Band at Antone’s

Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan, Strand of Oaks at C-Boy’s

Have Mercy, Fredo Disco, Selfish Things, Young Culture at Barracuda

070Shake at Parish (sold out)

Seth Walker, Nakia, Bobby Whitlock & CoCo Carmel, Belle Sounds at Saxon Pub

Sir Woman, Buffalo Hunt, Lunar Rae, Dancey Jenkins at Far Out Lounge

Ramsay Midwood, Bill Kirchen, Kullen Fox at Sam’s Town Point

Haberdashers record release, Harvest Thieves, Milk Toast Millie & the Scabby Knees at Hole in the Wall

Lo Country album release, Rattlesnake Milk, Will Courtney & the Wild Bunch at Stay Gold

Mamahawk & Midcentury dual single release, Caelin, James Byrond Band, Agave Ghost, Sahara Smith at Mohawk indoor

Magna Carda at Radio

Soul Man Sam, Imperial Starlighters, John X Reed at Continental Club

My Education, A.M. Feelgood at Whip In

Stars Like Arrows, Lord Friday the 13th, Bad Birds at ABGB

Alvin Crow at Broken Spoke

Eggmen at El Mercado Backstage

Sunday

Pitbull at H-E-B Center

Tori Kelly, Audrey Mika at ACL Live

Hal Ketchum tribute with Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Wade Bowen, more at Gruene Hall (sold out)

Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, Shinglers at Barracuda

Wishbone Ash at One World Theatre

Resentments, Ulla, Johnny Nicholas & Duke Robillard at Saxon Pub

Iyla, Yasi at Stubb’s indoor

ILe at Antone’s

Naked Tungs, Ponce, Frosty Palms at Hotel Vegas

Tyler Jordan & the Negative Space, Delicat Boys, Matthew Joye at Cheer Up Charlies

Sarah Sharp, Kristy Kruger, Wilson Marks at One-2-One Bar

Willie Pipkin & Vin Mott, Heybale, Marshall Hood at Continental Club

Kevin Lovejoy Trio at Elephant Room

Purgatory Players at El Mercado Backstage

Monday

Illiterate Light at Barracuda

Austin360 Residency of the Month: Oscar Ornelas at Stay Gold

Jason James, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery

Steel Monday with Herb Steiner at Sam’s Town Point

Mystery Monday with Christine Albert at El Mercado Backstage

Blue Monday with Carl Weathersby, James Bullard at Antone’s

Lonelyland, Killin’ Time at Saxon Pub

Lolita Lynne, Young June, Hugh Vu at Far Out Lounge

Hector Ward & the Big Time at One-2-One Bar

Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot

Bluegrass Night at Radio

Monday-Tuesday

Rex Orange County at Stubb’s outdoor

Tuesday

Abba Mania at ACL Live

Sir J Asling, Antone’s Big Trio, Ruins at Antone’s

Pepper, Kash'd Out, Elovaters at Scoot Inn

Jeremy Nail, Sue Foley, David Grissom at Saxon Pub

Mike Stinson, Bonnie Montgomery at Continental Club

Buenos Diaz, James McMurtry at Continental Gallery

Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s

Warren Hood at Cosmic

Steve McCarthy at Carousel Lounge

Dreemr, Kraken Quartet at Far Out Lounge

Jessica Mortensen Quintet, Sarah Sharp at Elephant Room

Wednesday

Dweezil Zappa at Paramount Theatre

SteelDrivers at One World Theatre

Destroyer, Eleanor Friedberger at Mohawk outdoor

Metronomy, Faux Real at Scoot Inn

Brother Ali, Open Mike Eagle, DJ Last Word at Antone’s

James McMurtry, Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club

Family Crest, Little Mazarn at Stubb’s indoor

Moving Panoramas, Tony Kamel at Cactus Cafe

Transviolet, Armors at Barracuda

Parker Chapin, Walt Wilkins, Lisa Tingle at Saxon Pub

Brannen & Red, Kevin Galloway at Continental Gallery

Trube Farrell & Snizz, Matt Hubbard Trio, John X Reed at C-Boy’s

Julie Slim, Courtney Santana at Parker Jazz Club

Warren Hood at ABGB

D-Madness at Far Out Lounge

Derrick Davis Trio at Geraldine’s

Shawnee Kilgore, Jenny Reynolds at Threadgill’s

Thursday

Lone Bellow, Early James at Scoot Inn

Nghtmre, Crankdat, Wavedash, Black A.M. at Emo’s

Dylan LeBlanc, Anthony Da Costa at Antone’s

Jack Broadbent at 3Ten

Rod Melancon at Cactus Cafe

Pansy Division, Fea at Mohawk indoor

Dr. Joe, Berkshire Hounds, Suzanna Choffel at C-Boy’s

Otis Wilkins single release, Batty Jr., Loteria, Harrison Anderson at Hotel Vegas

Tender Things, Jonathan Terrell, Candler Wilkinson at White Horse

Graham Wilkinson, Patrice Pike, Love & Chaos at Saxon Pub

Hey Cowboy, Sasha & the Valentines, Lorelei K, Husbands at Cheer Up Charlies

Casper Rawls with Emily Gimble, Jordan Cook and Ric Ramirez at Continental Club

Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery

Jazzbonez, Mitch Watkins Trio at Elephant Room

Favor album release, Corbella, Vision Arcade at Empire

Kenny Williams, Ryan Davis Trio at Parker Jazz Club

Derailers at Broken Spoke

Rubilators at Far Out Lounge

Home Fires at Townsend