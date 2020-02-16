1. Butler Pops Series: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

8 p.m. Feb. 22. $35-$62. The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Dr. thelongcenter.org

Watch the film that gave the world one of its biggest heroes, Indiana Jones, in a whole new way. The Austin Symphony Orchestra will perform the “Raiders of the Lost Ark” film score by composer John Williams while the movie starring Harrison Ford plays on a big projection screen above the orchestra. Before the performance, you can also enjoy activities like playing brass, woodwind and string instruments provided by Strait Music.

2. “The Avant-garde Networks of Amauta” opening day at the Blanton Museum

1 p.m. Feb. 16. Free-$12. 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. blantonmuseum.org/exhibition/amauta/

Founded and directed by José Carlos Mariátegui, the Peruvian magazine Amauta was one of the most influential cultural and political periodicals of the early 20th century. This new exhibition follows Amauta’s development as a platform to explore the diversity of the avant-garde artistic production in Peru, Argentina and Mexico and the debates that shaped the art of Latin America during the 1920s.

3. Slow Session with Jester King Brewery

4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Free. 2025 E. Seventh St. dojour.us/e/13498-february-slow-food-session-with-jester-king-brewery

Slow Food Austin hosts this tasting event at APT 115, an east side wine bar, with Jester King founder Jeff Stuffings. Try some of the farmhouse brewery’s beer-wine hybrids such as 2018 Birra de Sangiovese at the Slow Session; then, when APT 115 opens at 5 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials and snag Jester King bottles to take home. RSVP to attend; space is limited.

4. “Becoming Leslie” with Austin Film Society

4:45 p.m. Feb. 18. $9. AFS Cinema, 1901 E. 51st St. austinfilm.org

Longtime Austinites may remember the colorful personality of Leslie Cochran. Told with unapologetic humor, the film “Becoming Leslie” is a portrait that follows the life of this vagabond who became a cultural icon. (It first screened at last year’s South by Southwest.) To casual observers, Leslie might have seemed just a character, but the film goes to lengths to humanize him.

5. Kat Edmonson at Paramount Theatre

8 p.m. Feb. 19. $20-$45. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org.

“Is there some point in one’s life when dreaming becomes impractical or impossible?” That’s the question Edmonson asked herself when she wrote the song “Too Late to Dream,” which became the launching point for her new album, “Dreamers Do.” Released last week, it’s largely the former Austinite’s salute to classic tunes from 20th-century Disney films, with songs selected and arranged in a way that documents an imagined journey from dusk ’til dawn. — Peter Blackstock

6. “Single Black Female”

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 29. $25-$40. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Road. groundfloortheatre.org/sbf.

This two-woman show, written by University of Texas professor and playwright Lisa B. Thompson and staged by Ground Floor Theatre, features rapid-fire comic vignettes that explore the lives of 30-something African American middle-class women in urban America as they search for love, clothes and dignity in a world that fails to recognize them among a parade of stereotypical images.

7. Ronan Farrow

7 p.m. Feb. 21. $20-$60. The Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org

Fresh off publishing his latest book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow will come to Austin for a talk moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith. Farrow made history in late 2017 when his groundbreaking reporting for the New Yorker helped uncover the first Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations.